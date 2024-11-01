Cal Poly, Stephen F. Austin schedule football series for 2025, 2029

The Cal Poly Mustangs and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2029 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the game contract was obtained from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, via a state public records request.

The series will begin with Cal Poly traveling to face Stephen F. Austin at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, on September 20, 2025. The Mustangs will host the Lumberjacks four seasons later at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif., in September 2029 (exact date to be determined later).

Per the copy of the contract, Stephen F. Austin will pay Cal Poly a $100,000 guarantee for the 2025 game, while Cal Poly will pay Stephen F. Austin a $50,000 guarantee for the return game in 2029.

Cal Poly, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and Stephen F. Austin, a member of the Southland Conference, have never met on the gridiron in their history.

Stephen F. Austin is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Cal Poly for the 2025 season. The Mustangs are also scheduled to visit the Utah Utes on Sept. 6.

Cal Poly’s Big Sky schedule next season has already been released by the conference. The Mustangs will host UC Davis, Montana State, Portland State, and Eastern Washington and travel to Sacramento State, Montana, Idaho State, and Northern Arizona.

Stephen F. Austin now has three known non-conference opponents for next season. The Lumberjacks are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Houston Cougars on Aug. 30 and will also visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Sept. 13.

