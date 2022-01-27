Big Sky announces future football schedules for 2025 through 2027

The Big Sky Conference has announced their future football schedules for the 2025 through 2027 seasons.
The conference previously released their schedules for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons last summer.
From the Big Sky release on Thursday:
The future 2025-27 schedules still feature eight league games that include two annual opponents and six rotating opponents. This format ensures that each football program will both host and travel to each conference opponent in this three-year period, never going more than one season without playing each conference team.
League schools had increased input into the scheduling process as well with the 2025-27 cycle, with each institution allowed to request their preferred annual opponents (every school was granted at least one of their requests) and one week per season during which they would like to be home or not at home (either away or open). The nine non-California-based teams will play one game each season at either Cal Poly, Sacramento State, or UC Davis, and will host one of those three every year as well.
Below are the conference football schedules for each Big Sky team for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons:
Cal Poly
2025
Sept. 27: at Sacramento State
Oct. 4: vs. UC Davis
Oct. 11: at Montana
Oct. 18: Open
Oct. 25: vs. Montana State
Nov. 1: vs. Portland State
Nov. 8: at Idaho State
Nov. 15: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 22: vs. Eastern Washington
2026
Sept. 26: vs. Northern Colorado
Oct. 3: at Montana State
Oct. 10: Open
Oct. 17: vs. Idaho
Oct. 24: at UC Davis
Oct. 31: at Eastern Washington
Nov. 7: vs. Weber State
Nov. 14: vs. Sacramento State
Nov. 21: at Portland State
2027
Sept. 25: vs. Montana
Oct. 2: at Northern Colorado
Oct. 9: vs. UC Davis
Oct. 16: at Idaho
Oct. 23: Open
Oct. 30: at Weber State
Nov. 6: vs. Idaho State
Nov. 13: at Sacramento State
Nov. 20: vs. Northern Arizona
Eastern Washington
2025
Sept. 27: at Montana State
Oct. 4: vs. Portland State
Oct. 11: Open
Oct. 18: vs. Idaho
Oct. 25: at Weber State
Nov. 1: vs. Sacramento State
Nov. 8: at Montana
Nov. 15: vs. Northern Colorado
Nov. 22: at Cal Poly
2026
Sept. 26: at Idaho State
Oct. 3: vs. Weber State
Oct. 10: Open
Oct. 17: vs. Montana State
Oct. 24: at Portland State
Oct. 31: vs. Cal Poly
Nov. 7: at Idaho
Nov. 14: at UC Davis
Nov. 21: vs. Northern Arizona
2027
Sept. 25: at Montana State
Oct. 2: vs. UC Davis
Oct. 9: Open
Oct. 16: vs. Idaho State
Oct. 23: at Northern Arizona
Oct. 30: vs. Idaho
Nov. 6: at Sacramento State
Nov. 13: vs. Montana
Nov. 20: at Northern Colorado
Idaho
2025
Sept. 27: at Montana
Oct. 4: Open
Oct. 11: vs. Northern Colorado
Oct. 18: at Eastern Washington
Oct. 25: vs. Portland State
Nov. 1: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 8: vs. UC Davis
Nov. 15: at Sacramento State
Nov. 22: vs. Idaho State
2026
Sept. 26: vs. Sacramento State
Oct. 3: at Northern Colorado
Oct. 10: Open
Oct. 17: at Cal Poly
Oct. 24: vs. Montana
Oct. 31: at Weber State
Nov. 7: vs. Eastern Washington
Nov. 14: vs. Montana State
Nov. 21: at Idaho State
2027
Sept. 25: at UC Davis
Oct. 2: vs. Northern Arizona
Oct. 9: Open
Oct. 16: vs. Cal Poly
Oct. 23: at Portland State
Oct. 30: at Eastern Washington
Nov. 6: vs. Weber State
Nov. 13: at Montana State
Nov. 20: vs. Idaho State
Idaho State
2025
Sept. 27: at Northern Colorado
Oct. 4: vs. Montana
Oct. 11: at Montana State
Oct. 18: Open
Oct. 25: vs. Northern Arizona
Nov. 1: at UC Davis
Nov. 8: vs. Cal Poly
Nov. 15: vs. Weber State
Nov. 22: at Idaho
2026
Sept. 26: vs. Eastern Washington
Oct. 3: at Portland State
Oct. 10: vs. UC Davis
Oct. 17: at Sacramento State
Oct. 24: Open
Oct. 31: at Montana
Nov. 7: vs. Northern Colorado
Nov. 14: at Weber State
Nov. 21: vs. Idaho
2027
Sept. 25: at Northern Arizona
Oct. 2: vs. Sacramento State
Oct. 9: Open
Oct. 16: at Eastern Washington
Oct. 23: vs. Montana State
Oct. 30: vs. Portland State
Nov. 6: at Cal Poly
Nov. 13: vs. Weber State
Nov. 20: at Idaho
Montana
2025
Sept. 27: vs. Idaho
Oct. 4: at Idaho State
Oct. 11: vs. Cal Poly
Oct. 18: Open
Oct. 25: at Sacramento State
Nov. 1: at Weber State
Nov. 8: vs. Eastern Washington
Nov. 15: at Portland State
Nov. 22: vs. Montana State
2026
Sept. 26: vs. Portland State
Oct. 3: at UC Davis
Oct. 10: vs. Sacramento State
Oct. 17: Open
Oct. 24: at Idaho
Oct. 31: vs. Idaho State
Nov. 7: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 14: vs. Northern Colorado
Nov. 21: at Montana State
2027
Sept. 25: at Cal Poly
Oct. 2: vs. Weber State
Oct. 9: at Northern Colorado
Oct. 16: at Portland State
Oct. 23: Open
Oct. 30: vs. UC Davis
Nov. 6: vs. Northern Arizona
Nov. 13: at Eastern Washington
Nov. 20: vs. Montana State
Montana State
2025
Sept. 27: vs. Eastern Washington
Oct. 4: at Northern Arizona
Oct. 11: vs. Idaho State
Oct. 18: Open
Oct. 25: at Cal Poly
Nov. 1: at Northern Colorado
Nov. 8: vs. Weber State
Nov. 15: vs. UC Davis
Nov. 22: at Montana
2026
Sept. 26: at Weber State
Oct. 3: vs. Cal Poly
Oct. 10: vs. Portland State
Oct. 17: at Eastern Washington
Oct. 24: Open
Oct. 31: vs. Northern Arizona
Nov. 7: at Sacramento State
Nov. 14: at Idaho
Nov. 21: vs. Montana
2027
Sept. 25: vs. Eastern Washington
Oct. 2: at Portland State
Oct. 9: vs. Sacramento State
Oct. 16: Open
Oct. 23: at Idaho State
Oct. 30: vs. Northern Colorado
Nov. 6: at UC Davis
Nov. 13: vs. Idaho
Nov. 20: at Montana
Northern Arizona
2025
Sept. 27: at Portland State
Oct. 4: vs. Montana State
Oct. 11: at UC Davis
Oct. 18: Open
Oct. 25: at Idaho State
Nov. 1: vs. Idaho
Nov. 8: vs. Northern Colorado
Nov. 15: vs. Cal Poly
Nov. 22: at Weber State
2026
Sept. 26: vs. UC Davis
Oct. 3: at Sacramento State
Oct. 10: at Northern Colorado
Oct. 17: Open
Oct. 24: vs. Weber State
Oct. 31: at Montana State
Nov. 7: vs. Montana
Nov. 14: vs. Portland State
Nov. 21: at Eastern Washington
2027
Sept. 25: vs. Idaho State
Oct. 2: at Idaho
Oct. 9: at Weber State
Oct. 16: Open
Oct. 23: vs. Eastern Washington
Oct. 30: vs. Sacramento State
Nov. 6: at Montana
Nov. 13: vs. Northern Colorado
Nov. 20: at Cal Poly
Northern Colorado
2025
Sept. 27: vs. Idaho State
Oct. 4: Open
Oct. 11: at Idaho
Oct. 18: at Sacramento State
Oct. 25: vs. UC Davis
Nov. 1: vs. Montana State
Nov. 8: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 15: at Eastern Washington
Nov. 22: vs. Portland State
2026
Sept. 26: at Cal Poly
Oct. 3: vs. Idaho
Oct. 10: vs. Northern Arizona
Oct. 17: at Portland State
Oct. 24: Open
Oct. 31: vs. Sacramento State
Nov. 7: at Idaho State
Nov. 14: at Montana
Nov. 21: vs. Weber State
2027
Sept. 25: at Weber State
Oct. 2: vs. Cal Poly
Oct. 9: vs. Montana
Oct. 16: Open
Oct. 23: at UC Davis
Oct. 30: at Montana State
Nov. 6: vs. Portland State
Nov. 13: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 20: vs. Eastern Washington
Portland State
2025
Sept. 27: vs. Northern Arizona
Oct. 4: at Eastern Washington
Oct. 11: Open
Oct. 18: vs. Weber State
Oct. 25: at Idaho
Nov. 1: at Cal Poly
Nov. 8: vs. Sacramento State
Nov. 15: vs. Montana
Nov. 22: at Northern Colorado
2026
Sept. 26: at Montana
Oct. 3: vs. Idaho State
Oct. 10: at Montana State
Oct. 17: vs. Northern Colorado
Oct. 24: vs. Eastern Washington
Oct. 31: Open
Nov. 7: at UC Davis
Nov. 14: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 21: vs. Cal Poly
2027
Sept. 25: at Sacramento State
Oct. 2: vs. Montana State
Oct. 9: Open
Oct. 16: vs. Montana
Oct. 23: vs. Idaho
Oct. 30: at Idaho State
Nov. 6: at Northern Colorado
Nov. 13: vs. UC Davis
Nov. 20: at Weber State
Sacramento State
2025
Sept. 27: vs. Cal Poly
Oct. 4: Open
Oct. 11: at Weber State
Oct. 18: vs. Northern Colorado
Oct. 25: vs. Montana
Nov. 1: at Eastern Washington
Nov. 8: at Portland State
Nov. 15: vs. Idaho
Nov. 22: at UC Davis
2026
Sept. 26: at Idaho
Oct. 3: vs. Northern Arizona
Oct. 10: at Montana
Oct. 17: vs. Idaho State
Oct. 24: Open
Oct. 31: at Northern Colorado
Nov. 7: vs. Montana State
Nov. 14: at Cal Poly
Nov. 21: vs. UC Davis
2027
Sept. 25: vs. Portland State
Oct. 2: at Idaho State
Oct. 9: at Montana State
Oct. 16: vs. Weber State
Oct. 23: Open
Oct. 30: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 6: vs. Eastern Washington
Nov. 13: vs. Cal Poly
Nov. 20: at UC Davis
UC Davis
2025
Sept. 27: vs. Weber State
Oct. 4: at Cal Poly
Oct. 11: vs. Northern Arizona
Oct. 18: Open
Oct. 25: at Northern Colorado
Nov. 1: vs. Idaho State
Nov. 8: at Idaho
Nov. 15: at Montana State
Nov. 22: vs. Sacramento State
2026
Sept. 26: at Northern Arizona
Oct. 3: vs. Montana
Oct. 10: at Idaho State
Oct. 17: at Weber State
Oct. 24: vs. Cal Poly
Oct. 31: Open
Nov. 7: vs. Portland State
Nov. 14: vs. Eastern Washington
Nov. 21: at Sacramento State
2027
Sept. 25: vs. Idaho
Oct. 2: at Eastern Washington
Oct. 9: at Cal Poly
Oct. 16: Open
Oct. 23: vs. Northern Colorado
Oct. 30: at Montana
Nov. 6: vs. Montana State
Nov. 13: at Portland State
Nov. 20: vs. Sacramento State
Weber State
2025
Sept. 27: at UC Davis
Oct. 4: Open
Oct. 11: vs. Sacramento State
Oct. 18: at Portland State
Oct. 25: vs. Eastern Washington
Nov. 1: vs. Montana
Nov. 8: at Montana State
Nov. 15: at Idaho State
Nov. 22: vs. Northern Arizona
2026
Sept. 26: vs. Montana State
Oct. 3: at Eastern Washington
Oct. 10: Open
Oct. 17: vs. UC Davis
Oct. 24: at Northern Arizona
Oct. 31: vs. Idaho
Nov. 7: at Cal Poly
Nov. 14: vs. Idaho State
Nov. 21: at Northern Colorado
2027
Sept. 25: vs. Northern Colorado
Oct. 2: at Montana
Oct. 9: vs. Northern Arizona
Oct. 16: at Sacramento State
Oct. 23: Open
Oct. 30: vs. Cal Poly
Nov. 6: at Idaho
Nov. 13: at Idaho State
Nov. 20: vs. Portland State
The Big Sky Conference should form two divisions for its twelve members. The divisions would align as follows:
North Division: Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, and Portland State
South Division: Cal Poly, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, UC Davis, and Weber State
Each team would play five division games and three-non divisional games every year. The non-divisional games would rotate every two years to avoid repeating the same teams annually.
The two division winners would meet in the Big Sky Conference title game. The North Division champion would host in even years and the South Division Champion in odd years. The winner gets the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.