Big Sky announces future football schedules for 2025 through 2027

The Big Sky Conference has announced their future football schedules for the 2025 through 2027 seasons.

The conference previously released their schedules for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons last summer.

From the Big Sky release on Thursday:

The future 2025-27 schedules still feature eight league games that include two annual opponents and six rotating opponents. This format ensures that each football program will both host and travel to each conference opponent in this three-year period, never going more than one season without playing each conference team. League schools had increased input into the scheduling process as well with the 2025-27 cycle, with each institution allowed to request their preferred annual opponents (every school was granted at least one of their requests) and one week per season during which they would like to be home or not at home (either away or open). The nine non-California-based teams will play one game each season at either Cal Poly, Sacramento State, or UC Davis, and will host one of those three every year as well.

Below are the conference football schedules for each Big Sky team for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons:

Cal Poly

2025

Sept. 27: at Sacramento State

Oct. 4: vs. UC Davis

Oct. 11: at Montana

Oct. 18: Open

Oct. 25: vs. Montana State

Nov. 1: vs. Portland State

Nov. 8: at Idaho State

Nov. 15: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 22: vs. Eastern Washington

2026

Sept. 26: vs. Northern Colorado

Oct. 3: at Montana State

Oct. 10: Open

Oct. 17: vs. Idaho

Oct. 24: at UC Davis

Oct. 31: at Eastern Washington

Nov. 7: vs. Weber State

Nov. 14: vs. Sacramento State

Nov. 21: at Portland State

2027

Sept. 25: vs. Montana

Oct. 2: at Northern Colorado

Oct. 9: vs. UC Davis

Oct. 16: at Idaho

Oct. 23: Open

Oct. 30: at Weber State

Nov. 6: vs. Idaho State

Nov. 13: at Sacramento State

Nov. 20: vs. Northern Arizona

Eastern Washington

2025

Sept. 27: at Montana State

Oct. 4: vs. Portland State

Oct. 11: Open

Oct. 18: vs. Idaho

Oct. 25: at Weber State

Nov. 1: vs. Sacramento State

Nov. 8: at Montana

Nov. 15: vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 22: at Cal Poly

2026

Sept. 26: at Idaho State

Oct. 3: vs. Weber State

Oct. 10: Open

Oct. 17: vs. Montana State

Oct. 24: at Portland State

Oct. 31: vs. Cal Poly

Nov. 7: at Idaho

Nov. 14: at UC Davis

Nov. 21: vs. Northern Arizona

2027

Sept. 25: at Montana State

Oct. 2: vs. UC Davis

Oct. 9: Open

Oct. 16: vs. Idaho State

Oct. 23: at Northern Arizona

Oct. 30: vs. Idaho

Nov. 6: at Sacramento State

Nov. 13: vs. Montana

Nov. 20: at Northern Colorado

Idaho

2025

Sept. 27: at Montana

Oct. 4: Open

Oct. 11: vs. Northern Colorado

Oct. 18: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 25: vs. Portland State

Nov. 1: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 8: vs. UC Davis

Nov. 15: at Sacramento State

Nov. 22: vs. Idaho State

2026

Sept. 26: vs. Sacramento State

Oct. 3: at Northern Colorado

Oct. 10: Open

Oct. 17: at Cal Poly

Oct. 24: vs. Montana

Oct. 31: at Weber State

Nov. 7: vs. Eastern Washington

Nov. 14: vs. Montana State

Nov. 21: at Idaho State

2027

Sept. 25: at UC Davis

Oct. 2: vs. Northern Arizona

Oct. 9: Open

Oct. 16: vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 23: at Portland State

Oct. 30: at Eastern Washington

Nov. 6: vs. Weber State

Nov. 13: at Montana State

Nov. 20: vs. Idaho State

Idaho State

2025

Sept. 27: at Northern Colorado

Oct. 4: vs. Montana

Oct. 11: at Montana State

Oct. 18: Open

Oct. 25: vs. Northern Arizona

Nov. 1: at UC Davis

Nov. 8: vs. Cal Poly

Nov. 15: vs. Weber State

Nov. 22: at Idaho

2026

Sept. 26: vs. Eastern Washington

Oct. 3: at Portland State

Oct. 10: vs. UC Davis

Oct. 17: at Sacramento State

Oct. 24: Open

Oct. 31: at Montana

Nov. 7: vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 14: at Weber State

Nov. 21: vs. Idaho

2027

Sept. 25: at Northern Arizona

Oct. 2: vs. Sacramento State

Oct. 9: Open

Oct. 16: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 23: vs. Montana State

Oct. 30: vs. Portland State

Nov. 6: at Cal Poly

Nov. 13: vs. Weber State

Nov. 20: at Idaho

Montana

2025

Sept. 27: vs. Idaho

Oct. 4: at Idaho State

Oct. 11: vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 18: Open

Oct. 25: at Sacramento State

Nov. 1: at Weber State

Nov. 8: vs. Eastern Washington

Nov. 15: at Portland State

Nov. 22: vs. Montana State

2026

Sept. 26: vs. Portland State

Oct. 3: at UC Davis

Oct. 10: vs. Sacramento State

Oct. 17: Open

Oct. 24: at Idaho

Oct. 31: vs. Idaho State

Nov. 7: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 14: vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 21: at Montana State

2027

Sept. 25: at Cal Poly

Oct. 2: vs. Weber State

Oct. 9: at Northern Colorado

Oct. 16: at Portland State

Oct. 23: Open

Oct. 30: vs. UC Davis

Nov. 6: vs. Northern Arizona

Nov. 13: at Eastern Washington

Nov. 20: vs. Montana State

Montana State

2025

Sept. 27: vs. Eastern Washington

Oct. 4: at Northern Arizona

Oct. 11: vs. Idaho State

Oct. 18: Open

Oct. 25: at Cal Poly

Nov. 1: at Northern Colorado

Nov. 8: vs. Weber State

Nov. 15: vs. UC Davis

Nov. 22: at Montana

2026

Sept. 26: at Weber State

Oct. 3: vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 10: vs. Portland State

Oct. 17: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 24: Open

Oct. 31: vs. Northern Arizona

Nov. 7: at Sacramento State

Nov. 14: at Idaho

Nov. 21: vs. Montana

2027

Sept. 25: vs. Eastern Washington

Oct. 2: at Portland State

Oct. 9: vs. Sacramento State

Oct. 16: Open

Oct. 23: at Idaho State

Oct. 30: vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 6: at UC Davis

Nov. 13: vs. Idaho

Nov. 20: at Montana

Northern Arizona

2025

Sept. 27: at Portland State

Oct. 4: vs. Montana State

Oct. 11: at UC Davis

Oct. 18: Open

Oct. 25: at Idaho State

Nov. 1: vs. Idaho

Nov. 8: vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 15: vs. Cal Poly

Nov. 22: at Weber State

2026

Sept. 26: vs. UC Davis

Oct. 3: at Sacramento State

Oct. 10: at Northern Colorado

Oct. 17: Open

Oct. 24: vs. Weber State

Oct. 31: at Montana State

Nov. 7: vs. Montana

Nov. 14: vs. Portland State

Nov. 21: at Eastern Washington

2027

Sept. 25: vs. Idaho State

Oct. 2: at Idaho

Oct. 9: at Weber State

Oct. 16: Open

Oct. 23: vs. Eastern Washington

Oct. 30: vs. Sacramento State

Nov. 6: at Montana

Nov. 13: vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 20: at Cal Poly

Northern Colorado

2025

Sept. 27: vs. Idaho State

Oct. 4: Open

Oct. 11: at Idaho

Oct. 18: at Sacramento State

Oct. 25: vs. UC Davis

Nov. 1: vs. Montana State

Nov. 8: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 15: at Eastern Washington

Nov. 22: vs. Portland State

2026

Sept. 26: at Cal Poly

Oct. 3: vs. Idaho

Oct. 10: vs. Northern Arizona

Oct. 17: at Portland State

Oct. 24: Open

Oct. 31: vs. Sacramento State

Nov. 7: at Idaho State

Nov. 14: at Montana

Nov. 21: vs. Weber State

2027

Sept. 25: at Weber State

Oct. 2: vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 9: vs. Montana

Oct. 16: Open

Oct. 23: at UC Davis

Oct. 30: at Montana State

Nov. 6: vs. Portland State

Nov. 13: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 20: vs. Eastern Washington

Portland State

2025

Sept. 27: vs. Northern Arizona

Oct. 4: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 11: Open

Oct. 18: vs. Weber State

Oct. 25: at Idaho

Nov. 1: at Cal Poly

Nov. 8: vs. Sacramento State

Nov. 15: vs. Montana

Nov. 22: at Northern Colorado

2026

Sept. 26: at Montana

Oct. 3: vs. Idaho State

Oct. 10: at Montana State

Oct. 17: vs. Northern Colorado

Oct. 24: vs. Eastern Washington

Oct. 31: Open

Nov. 7: at UC Davis

Nov. 14: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 21: vs. Cal Poly

2027

Sept. 25: at Sacramento State

Oct. 2: vs. Montana State

Oct. 9: Open

Oct. 16: vs. Montana

Oct. 23: vs. Idaho

Oct. 30: at Idaho State

Nov. 6: at Northern Colorado

Nov. 13: vs. UC Davis

Nov. 20: at Weber State

Sacramento State

2025

Sept. 27: vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 4: Open

Oct. 11: at Weber State

Oct. 18: vs. Northern Colorado

Oct. 25: vs. Montana

Nov. 1: at Eastern Washington

Nov. 8: at Portland State

Nov. 15: vs. Idaho

Nov. 22: at UC Davis

2026

Sept. 26: at Idaho

Oct. 3: vs. Northern Arizona

Oct. 10: at Montana

Oct. 17: vs. Idaho State

Oct. 24: Open

Oct. 31: at Northern Colorado

Nov. 7: vs. Montana State

Nov. 14: at Cal Poly

Nov. 21: vs. UC Davis

2027

Sept. 25: vs. Portland State

Oct. 2: at Idaho State

Oct. 9: at Montana State

Oct. 16: vs. Weber State

Oct. 23: Open

Oct. 30: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 6: vs. Eastern Washington

Nov. 13: vs. Cal Poly

Nov. 20: at UC Davis

UC Davis

2025

Sept. 27: vs. Weber State

Oct. 4: at Cal Poly

Oct. 11: vs. Northern Arizona

Oct. 18: Open

Oct. 25: at Northern Colorado

Nov. 1: vs. Idaho State

Nov. 8: at Idaho

Nov. 15: at Montana State

Nov. 22: vs. Sacramento State

2026

Sept. 26: at Northern Arizona

Oct. 3: vs. Montana

Oct. 10: at Idaho State

Oct. 17: at Weber State

Oct. 24: vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 31: Open

Nov. 7: vs. Portland State

Nov. 14: vs. Eastern Washington

Nov. 21: at Sacramento State

2027

Sept. 25: vs. Idaho

Oct. 2: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 9: at Cal Poly

Oct. 16: Open

Oct. 23: vs. Northern Colorado

Oct. 30: at Montana

Nov. 6: vs. Montana State

Nov. 13: at Portland State

Nov. 20: vs. Sacramento State

Weber State

2025

Sept. 27: at UC Davis

Oct. 4: Open

Oct. 11: vs. Sacramento State

Oct. 18: at Portland State

Oct. 25: vs. Eastern Washington

Nov. 1: vs. Montana

Nov. 8: at Montana State

Nov. 15: at Idaho State

Nov. 22: vs. Northern Arizona

2026

Sept. 26: vs. Montana State

Oct. 3: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 10: Open

Oct. 17: vs. UC Davis

Oct. 24: at Northern Arizona

Oct. 31: vs. Idaho

Nov. 7: at Cal Poly

Nov. 14: vs. Idaho State

Nov. 21: at Northern Colorado