Cal Poly reschedules two future football games

The Cal Poly Mustangs have agreed to reschedule two of their future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Cal Poly was previously scheduled to travel to play Colgate on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The following year, the two schools agreed to reschedule the game for Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, which we previously reported.

According to a copy of the most recent contract amendment obtained from California Polytechnic State University via a state public records request, the two schools have agreed to change the date of the game again. Per the document, the Mustangs will now make the trip to take on the Raiders at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

The rescheduled contest in 2026 is the second game of a home-and-home series that began at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Saturday, August 26, 2017. The Raiders defeated the Mustangs in that contest, 20-14. That contest was the first and only meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Cal Poly was also scheduled to visit the Wyoming Cowboys during the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. According to a copy of an amendment signed earlier this year, the game will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2032 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo.

With changes to both the Colgate and Wyoming contests, Cal Poly is now down to one scheduled non-conference opponent for the 2025 season. The Mustangs are slated to visit the Utah Utes on Sept. 6, which we reported last month.

