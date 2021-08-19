2020 Cal Poly-Colgate football game rescheduled for 2025

The Cal Poly Mustangs and the Colgate Raiders have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2025 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Cal Poly was previously scheduled to travel to play Colgate on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Mustangs will now make the trip to take on the Raiders at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from California Polytechnic State University via a state public records request.

The rescheduled contest in 2025 is the second game of a home-and-home series that began at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Saturday, August 26, 2017. The Raiders defeated the Mustangs in that contest, 20-14. That contest was the first and only meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

With the rescheduling of the Colgate game to the 2025 season, the Cal Poly Mustangs now have two non-conference opponents set. The Mustangs are scheduled to open the 2025 season on the road against the Wyoming Cowboys on Aug. 30.

Cal Poly is the first known non-conference opponent scheduled for Colgate in 2025.

