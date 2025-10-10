BYU adds Idaho State to 2029 football schedule

The BYU Cougars have added the Idaho State Bengals to their 2029 football schedule, the Idaho State Journal reported.

BYU will host Idaho State on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Cougars and Bengals have matched up four times on the gridiron since 2011, with BYU claiming all four of those results. BYU won the most recent matchup on Nov. 6, 2021, handing the Bengals a 59-14 loss in Provo.

Idaho State will receive a combined million dollars between the contest and a 2030 date with Boise State announced earlier this week.

The date completes BYU’s 2029 out-of-conference slate. The Cougars will host Colorado State the following week on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. A trip to Boston College has been announced, but no date has been set for the game. This marks the first non-Big Sky game for the Bengals in 2029.

