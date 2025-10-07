Boise State adds Idaho State to 2030 football schedule

The Boise State Broncos have added the Idaho State Bengals to their 2030 football schedule, both schools officially announced Tuesday morning.

Boise State will host Idaho State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030. The game will mark the 32nd overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

“We appreciate Pauline Thiros, Idaho State Director of Athletics, and the Bengal football program for helping make this matchup happen,” said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. “We have a formula for football scheduling, and we wanted to use the formula to keep our nonconference games in-state as much as possible. This game will be huge for both programs as well as the entire state as we continue to represent the state as the Front Porch of Idaho.”

Boise State and Idaho State first met on the gridiron in 1968. The Broncos have won four consecutive games in the series, most recently in 2015 by a score of 52-0, and currently lead the overall series, 25-6.

“We are excited to take the Bengals to Boise and play for a huge number of our fans and alumni, the families and friends of the inevitably large number of players we have from the Treasure Valley, and see Coach Hawkins in his home town,” Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros said. “Games with our sister institutions in Idaho are good for everyone, they celebrate the rich history of great football in our state. It is never a bad experience working with Jeremiah on anything, this game included. Can’t wait for this all-Idaho celebration! I’m asking Coach to shine up a new iteration of the Globe of Death and make a run for the upset.”

Boise State now has three non-conference contests scheduled for 2030. The Broncos are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Memphis Tigers on Aug. 31 and will host the Houston Cougars in Boise on Sept. 14.

Idaho State has one other non-conference game on its 2030 non-conference slate. The Bengals are set to host the Central Arkansas Bears on Sept. 21.

