Butler announces 2026 football schedule

Butler University released its 2026 football schedule, featuring six home games at the Sellick Bowl and a full Pioneer Football League (PFL) slate beginning in late September.

The Bulldogs open the season on August 29 against Georgetown (KY). The home opener marks the first of four non-conference games.

Butler travels west on September 5 for a matchup at Montana State, an early-season road test against a Big Sky opponent. The Bulldogs return home on Sept. 12 to face Franklin College, followed by a Sept. 19 meeting with Chicago State, a first-year Division I football program. Contests against Franklin and Chicago State are newly announced.

PFL play begins on Sept. 26 when Butler visits Valparaiso. After a bye week, the Bulldogs resume conference action with back-to-back home games: San Diego on October 10 and Dayton on October 17.

The team then heads on the road for consecutive weeks, traveling to Drake on Oct. 24 and Presbyterian on Oct. 31.

Butler returns to Indianapolis on November 7 to host St. Thomas, followed by its final road trip of the season on Nov. 14 at Marist.

The regular season concludes on Nov. 21 when the Bulldogs host Morehead State in the final home game of the year.

Below is Butler’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Butler Football Schedule

08/29 – Georgetown (KY)

09/05 – at Montana State

09/12 – Franklin

09/19 – Chicago State

09/26 – at Valparaiso

10/10 – San Diego

10/17 – Dayton

10/24 – at Drake

10/31 – at Presbyterian

11/07 – St. Thomas

11/14 – at Marist

11/21 – Morehead State

* PFL contest.

“I’m excited for the 2026 season. Our schedule is challenging and exciting, and our non-conference games will test us early and prepare us for the battles of PFL play,” said Head Coach Kevin Lynch.