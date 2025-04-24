Butler adds Truman State, completes 2025 football schedule

The Butler Bulldogs have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Butler opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Northern Iowa Panthers. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, Butler opens its home slate at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind., against the Truman State Bulldogs, which was previously unannounced.

The Bulldogs then travel for consecutive contests against the Hanover College Panthers on Sept. 13 and the Weber State Wildcats on Sept. 20, which will wrap up non-conference play.

Butler opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home against the Marist Red Foxes on Sept. 27. Other PFL opponents slated to visit Indianapolis this fall include Presbyterian on Oct. 11, Drake on Nov. 1, and Valparaiso on Nov. 22.

Road PFL opponents for the Bulldogs include St. Thomas on Oct. 4, Dayton on Oct. 18, Morehead State on Nov. 8, and San Diego on Nov. 15.

Below is Butler’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Butler Football Schedule

08/30 – at Northern Iowa

09/06 – Truman State

09/13 – at Hanover College

09/20 – at Weber State

09/27 – Marist*

10/04 – at St. Thomas*

10/11 – Presbyterian*

10/18 – at Dayton*

10/25 – OFF

11/01 – Drake*

11/08 – at Morehead State*

11/15 – at San Diego*

11/22 – Valparaiso*

* PFL contest.

Butler finished the 2024 season 9-3 overall and 5-3 in PFL play. The Bulldogs are entering their first season under head coach Kevin Lynch, who was previously the associate head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach at Ball State.