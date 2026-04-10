Buffalo adds Stonehill to 2029 football schedule

The Buffalo Bulls have added the Stonehill Skyhawks to their 2029 football schedule, it was announced Thursday.

Buffalo will host Stonehill at Broadview Stadium in Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029.

This will be the first-ever gridiron contest between the Bulls and Skyhawks.

The game completes Buffalo’s 2029 non-league slate. Along with the earlier announced game at Illinois, the Bulls will travel to Delaware on Sept. 15, 2029, with UConn visiting on September 22.

Stonehill competes in the Northeast Conference (NEC) of the FCS. The Skyhawks went 4-8 (3-4 NEC) in 2025. The only other game on the Skyhawks’ 2029 ledger takes them to Maine on September 15.

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