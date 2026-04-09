Illinois adds Buffalo to 2029 football schedule

The Illinois Fighting Illini have added the Buffalo Bulls to their 2029 football schedule, it was announced Thursday.

Illinois will host Buffalo at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029.

This will be the first-ever gridiron contest between the Fighting Illini and Bulls.

The game marks just the second non-league tilt on the Illini’s announced 2029 slate. Illinois will visit Missouri the following week on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029.

Illinois is Buffalo’s third announced 2029 opponent. The Bulls will travel to Delaware on Sept. 15, 2029, with UConn visiting on September 22.

Football Schedules