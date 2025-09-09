Brown Bears add three opponents to future football schedules

The Brown Bears have added three opponents to their future football schedules, according to their official athletics website.

Brown has scheduled a home-and-home series with the New Haven Chargers of the Northeast Conference (NEC), which will begin on Sept. 19, 2026 at Ralph F. DellaCamera Stadium in West Haven, Conn. The two-game series will conclude the following season when the Bears host the Chargers at Brown Stadium in Providence, R.I., on Sept. 18, 2027.

New Haven is playing its first season in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Chargers, who competed in Division II since 1981, are 0-2 so far this season after losses against Marist, 31-14, and Mercyhurst, 48-14.

The series against New Haven replaces a previously scheduled series with the Georgetown Hoyas that was scheduled for the same dates.

Previously scheduled non-conference opponents for Brown in 2026 include the Rhode Island Rams on the road on Oct. 3 and the Bryant Bulldogs at home on Oct. 10. In 2027, the Bears travel to face Bryant on Oct. 2 and host Rhode Island on Oct. 9.

Brown has also added two non-conference games to its football schedule in 2028. The Bears will visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sept. 16 and will later host the Merrimack Warriors on Oct. 7. Sacred Heart and Merrimack are both FCS Independents, although Sacred Heart is set to join the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) next season.

In addition to facing Sacred Heart and Merrimack in 2028, Brown will also visit Rhode Island on Sept. 30.

Beginning next season, all FCS teams can schedule a maximum of 12 games. Whether Ivy League schools such as Brown expand their schedules remains to be seen.

Football Schedules

Future Brown Football Schedules

Future New Haven Football Schedules

Future Sacred Heart Football Schedules

Future Merrimack Football Schedules