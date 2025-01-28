Boston College, UConn schedule four-game football series beginning in 2025

The Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies have scheduled a four game, home-and-home football series beginning in 2025, both schools announced Monday.

In the first game of the series, Boston College will host UConn at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on October 18, 2025. The Eagles will also host the Huskies in Chestnut Hill five seasons later on September 14, 2030.

Boston College will travel to take on UConn twice at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., with the first game set for October 20, 2029. The Huskies will host the Eagles a second time two seasons later on August 30, 2031.

Boston College and UConn have met 16 times previously, most recently during the 2023 season in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles won that contest 21-14 and now lead the overall series, 13-1-2.

The four-game series for Boston College and UConn was announced in conjunction with the release of the 2025 ACC football schedule. Boston College opens the season at home against the Fordham Rams on Aug. 30 before traveling to face the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 6.

UConn has not officially announced its schedule for next season yet. Based on previous announcements, the Huskies will open the 2025 season at home against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Aug. 30 before traveling to face the Syracuse Orange on Sept. 6.

