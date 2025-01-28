Boston College adds UConn, completes 2025 football schedule

The Boston College Eagles have added a home contest against the UConn Huskies, which completes their 2025 football schedule, the school announced Monday.

Boston College will host UConn at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The game will mark the 17th overall meeting between the two schools in football.

The Boston College-UConn game is the first of a four-game series that also includes a game in Chestnut Hill in 2030 and games in East Hartford, Conn., in 2029 and 2031.

In their most recent matchup, Boston College defeated UConn 21-14 in Chestnut Hill on Oct. 28, 2023. The Eagles currently lead the overall series 13-1-2.

The matchup with UConn was announced in conjunction with the release of Boston College’s complete ACC football schedule for the 2025 season. Boston College opens the season at home against the Fordham Rams on Aug. 30 before traveling to face the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 6.

Boston College kicks off its ACC schedule on Sept. 13 on the road against the Stanford Cardinal.

Below is Boston College’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Boston College Football Schedule

08/30 – Fordham

09/06 – at Michigan State

09/13 – at Stanford*

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – California*

10/04 – at Pitt*

10/11 – Clemson*

10/18 – UConn

10/25 – at Louisville*

11/01 – Notre Dame

11/08 – SMU*

11/15 – Georgia Tech*

11/22 – OFF

11/29 – at Syracuse*

* ACC contest.