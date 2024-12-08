Big Ten football schedule 2025: Release set for Wednesday, December 11

The Big Ten football schedule for the 2025 season will be released next week, according to an announcement on Saturday.

The complete 2025 Big Ten football schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT on a special release show on the Big Ten Network.

Big Ten teams will again play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference opponents. The Big Ten’s scheduling model, announced last year, ensures that each team will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – and will play rotating opponents no more than three times in a five-year period.

The Big Ten Network also announced the date of one big matchup next season. The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 27, 2025.

The Big Ten will place the top two teams in the overall standings into the Big Ten Championship Game, which will likely be set for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

Below are the opponents for each Big Ten team in 2025 and links to their schedules:

Illinois Fighting Illini

2025 Home: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC

2025 Away: Indiana, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Indiana Hoosiers

2025 Home: Illinois, Michigan State, UCLA, Wisconsin

2025 Away: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue

Iowa Hawkeyes

2025 Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State

2025 Away: Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

Maryland Terrapins

2025 Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington

2025 Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines

2025 Home: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

2025 Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC

Michigan State Spartans

2025 Home: Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, UCLA

2025 Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, USC

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2025 Home: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

2025 Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2025 Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC

2025 Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA

Northwestern Wildcats

2025 Home: Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA

2025 Away: Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State, USC

Ohio State Buckeyes

2025 Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA

2025 Away: Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Oregon Ducks

2025 Home: Indiana, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin

2025 Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington

Penn State Nittany Lions

2025 Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon

2025 Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA

Purdue Boilermakers

2025 Home: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC

2025 Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Washington

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2025 Home: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State

2025 Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington

UCLA Bruins

2025 Home: Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington

2025 Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, USC

USC Trojans

2025 Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, UCLA

2025 Away: Illinois, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue

Washington Huskies

2025 Home: Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers

2025 Away: Maryland, Michigan, UCLA, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers

2025 Home: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington

2025 Away: Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Minnesota

Big Ten Football Schedule