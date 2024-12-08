Big Ten football schedule 2025: Release set for Wednesday, December 11

The Big Ten football schedule for the 2025 season will be released next week, according to an announcement on Saturday.
The complete 2025 Big Ten football schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT on a special release show on the Big Ten Network.
Big Ten teams will again play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference opponents. The Big Ten’s scheduling model, announced last year, ensures that each team will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – and will play rotating opponents no more than three times in a five-year period.
The Big Ten Network also announced the date of one big matchup next season. The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 27, 2025.
The Big Ten will place the top two teams in the overall standings into the Big Ten Championship Game, which will likely be set for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
Below are the opponents for each Big Ten team in 2025 and links to their schedules:
2025 Home: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC
2025 Away: Indiana, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
2025 Home: Illinois, Michigan State, UCLA, Wisconsin
2025 Away: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue
2025 Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State
2025 Away: Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin
2025 Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington
2025 Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin
2025 Home: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
2025 Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC
2025 Home: Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, UCLA
2025 Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, USC
2025 Home: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
2025 Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon
2025 Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC
2025 Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA
2025 Home: Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA
2025 Away: Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State, USC
2025 Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA
2025 Away: Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
2025 Home: Indiana, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin
2025 Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington
2025 Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon
2025 Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA
2025 Home: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC
2025 Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Washington
2025 Home: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State
2025 Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington
2025 Home: Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington
2025 Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, USC
2025 Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, UCLA
2025 Away: Illinois, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue
2025 Home: Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers
2025 Away: Maryland, Michigan, UCLA, Wisconsin
2025 Home: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington
2025 Away: Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Minnesota
Fan of 9 game conference schedule.
Keep up the excellences Big Ten!!!