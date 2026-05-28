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Big Ten confirms 2026 Homecoming football games for all 18 teams

By Kevin Kelley - May 28, 2026
Big Ten Football

Photo: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Big Ten Conference has confirmed the Homecoming football games for all 18 league members in 2026.

The specific kickoff time and television coverage has been announced for Rutgers’ Homecoming football game against Indiana on Saturday, October 3 (8:00pm ET). Kickoff times and TV assignment for the remaining games will be announced at a later date.

Check out the complete list of Big Ten Homecoming football games below with kickoff time and TV info, as of Wednesday, May 27.

2026 Big Ten Homecoming Football Games

Illinois Fighting Illini

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Purdue
Time/TV TBA

Indiana Hoosiers

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Minnesota
Time/TV TBA

Iowa Hawkeyes

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin
Time/TV TBA

Maryland Terrapins

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Rutgers
Time/TV TBA

Michigan Wolverines

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Penn State
Time/TV TBA

Michigan State Spartans

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Illinois
Time/TV TBA

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Iowa
3:00-8:00pm ET | TV TBA

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Maryland
Time/TV TBA

Northwestern Wildcats

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Ball State
Time/TV TBA

Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Maryland
Time/TV TBA

Oregon Ducks

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Northwestern
Time/TV TBA

Penn State Nittany Lions

Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Wisconsin
Time/TV TBA

Purdue Boilermakers

Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Maryland
Time/TV TBA

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Indiana
8:00pm ET | TV TBA

UCLA Bruins

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Michigan State
Time/TV TBA

USC Trojans

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Washington
Time/TV TBA

Washington Huskies

Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Penn State
Time/TV TBA

Wisconsin Badgers

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Michigan State
Time/TV TBA

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

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