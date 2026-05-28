Big Ten confirms 2026 Homecoming football games for all 18 teams

The Big Ten Conference has confirmed the Homecoming football games for all 18 league members in 2026.

The specific kickoff time and television coverage has been announced for Rutgers’ Homecoming football game against Indiana on Saturday, October 3 (8:00pm ET). Kickoff times and TV assignment for the remaining games will be announced at a later date.

Check out the complete list of Big Ten Homecoming football games below with kickoff time and TV info, as of Wednesday, May 27.

2026 Big Ten Homecoming Football Games

Illinois Fighting Illini

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Purdue

Time/TV TBA

Indiana Hoosiers

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Minnesota

Time/TV TBA

Iowa Hawkeyes

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin

Time/TV TBA

Maryland Terrapins

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Rutgers

Time/TV TBA

Michigan Wolverines

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Penn State

Time/TV TBA

Michigan State Spartans

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Illinois

Time/TV TBA

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Iowa

3:00-8:00pm ET | TV TBA

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Maryland

Time/TV TBA

Northwestern Wildcats

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Ball State

Time/TV TBA

Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Maryland

Time/TV TBA

Oregon Ducks

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Northwestern

Time/TV TBA

Penn State Nittany Lions

Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Wisconsin

Time/TV TBA

Purdue Boilermakers

Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Maryland

Time/TV TBA

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Indiana

8:00pm ET | TV TBA

UCLA Bruins

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Michigan State

Time/TV TBA

USC Trojans

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Washington

Time/TV TBA

Washington Huskies

Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Penn State

Time/TV TBA

Wisconsin Badgers

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Michigan State

Time/TV TBA

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

