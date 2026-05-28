Big Ten confirms 2026 Homecoming football games for all 18 teams

The Big Ten Conference has confirmed the Homecoming football games for all 18 league members in 2026.
The specific kickoff time and television coverage has been announced for Rutgers’ Homecoming football game against Indiana on Saturday, October 3 (8:00pm ET). Kickoff times and TV assignment for the remaining games will be announced at a later date.
Check out the complete list of Big Ten Homecoming football games below with kickoff time and TV info, as of Wednesday, May 27.
2026 Big Ten Homecoming Football Games
Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Purdue
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Minnesota
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Rutgers
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Penn State
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Illinois
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Iowa
3:00-8:00pm ET | TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Maryland
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Ball State
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Maryland
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Northwestern
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Wisconsin
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Maryland
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Indiana
8:00pm ET | TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Michigan State
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Washington
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Penn State
Time/TV TBA
Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Michigan State
Time/TV TBA
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES