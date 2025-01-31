Big 12 football schedule 2025: Release set for Tuesday, February 4

The Big 12 football schedule 2025 release is set for Tuesday, the conference has announced.

The reveal of the 2025 Big 12 football schedule will take place on Tuesday, February 4 at 11:00am ET / 10:00am CT.

The 2025 Big 12 football season will be the second for the league as a 16-team conference following the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12 coupled with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

The Big 12 continues to play a nine-game conference football schedule along with three non-conference opponents. The league will again send the top two teams in the final standings to the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Listed below are the opponents for each Big 12 team for the 2025 season. The Big 12 has released each team’s opponents through 2030.

2025 Big 12 Football Opponents

Arizona Wildcats

Home: BYU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas

Away: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati

Arizona State Sun Devils

Home: Arizona, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away: Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Utah

Baylor Bears

Home: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, UCF, Utah

Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, TCU

BYU Cougars

Home: TCU, UCF, Utah, West Virginia

Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats

Home: Arizona, BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, UCF

Away: Utah, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas

Colorado Buffaloes

Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State

Away: Houston, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia

Houston Cougars

Home: Arizona, Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCF

Iowa State Cyclones

Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Kansas

Away: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU

Kansas Jayhawks

Home: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia

Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, UCF

Kansas State Wildcats

Home: Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF

Away: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State

Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF

TCU Horned Frogs

Home: Colorado, Baylor, Iowa State, Cincinnati

Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas State, West Virginia

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF

Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Utah, West Virginia

UCF Knights

Home: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Away: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Utah Utes

Home: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Away: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers

Home: Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF