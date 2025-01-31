Big 12 football schedule 2025: Release set for Tuesday, February 4

The Big 12 football schedule 2025 release is set for Tuesday, the conference has announced.
The reveal of the 2025 Big 12 football schedule will take place on Tuesday, February 4 at 11:00am ET / 10:00am CT.
The 2025 Big 12 football season will be the second for the league as a 16-team conference following the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12 coupled with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.
The Big 12 continues to play a nine-game conference football schedule along with three non-conference opponents. The league will again send the top two teams in the final standings to the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Listed below are the opponents for each Big 12 team for the 2025 season. The Big 12 has released each team’s opponents through 2030.
2025 Big 12 Football Opponents
Home: BYU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas
Away: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati
Home: Arizona, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away: Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Utah
Home: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, UCF, Utah
Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, TCU
Home: TCU, UCF, Utah, West Virginia
Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, Texas Tech
Home: Arizona, BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, UCF
Away: Utah, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas
Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State
Away: Houston, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia
Home: Arizona, Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCF
Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Kansas
Away: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU
Home: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia
Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, UCF
Home: Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF
Away: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah
Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State
Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF
Home: Colorado, Baylor, Iowa State, Cincinnati
Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas State, West Virginia
Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF
Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Utah, West Virginia
Home: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Away: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech
Home: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech
Away: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, West Virginia
Home: Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF
