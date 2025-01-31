search

Big 12 football schedule 2025: Release set for Tuesday, February 4

By Kevin Kelley - January 31, 2025
Photo: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Big 12 football schedule 2025 release is set for Tuesday, the conference has announced.

The reveal of the 2025 Big 12 football schedule will take place on Tuesday, February 4 at 11:00am ET / 10:00am CT.

The 2025 Big 12 football season will be the second for the league as a 16-team conference following the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12 coupled with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

The Big 12 continues to play a nine-game conference football schedule along with three non-conference opponents. The league will again send the top two teams in the final standings to the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Listed below are the opponents for each Big 12 team for the 2025 season. The Big 12 has released each team’s opponents through 2030.

2025 Big 12 Football Opponents

Arizona Wildcats

Home: BYU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas
Away: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati

Arizona State Sun Devils

Home: Arizona, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away: Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Utah

Baylor Bears

Home: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, UCF, Utah
Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, TCU

BYU Cougars

Home: TCU, UCF, Utah, West Virginia
Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats

Home: Arizona, BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, UCF
Away: Utah, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas

Colorado Buffaloes

Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State
Away: Houston, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia

Houston Cougars

Home: Arizona, Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away: Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCF

Iowa State Cyclones

Home: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Kansas
Away: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU

Kansas Jayhawks

Home: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia
Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, UCF

Kansas State Wildcats

Home: Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF
Away: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State
Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF

TCU Horned Frogs

Home: Colorado, Baylor, Iowa State, Cincinnati
Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas State, West Virginia

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF
Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Utah, West Virginia

UCF Knights

Home: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Away: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Utah Utes

Home: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech
Away: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers

Home: Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
Away: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF

