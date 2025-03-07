Big 12 announces 2025 Friday football game schedule

The Big 12 has announced its 2025 Friday night football schedule, which includes a total of 11 contests.

Two of the Friday night Big 12 games were previously announced when the league revealed its complete schedule for 2025 in February — Wagner at Kansas (Aug. 29) and West Virginia at BYU (Oct. 3).

Nine contests have been added to that schedule, including a pair of Week 1 non-conference games, including Georgia Tech at Colorado and Auburn at Baylor.

Two Big 12 matchups conclude the Friday night schedule on Nov. 28 (Black Friday) — Arizona at Arizona State and Utah at Kansas.

Below is a complete listing of Big 12 football games on Friday nights this season. Each game will be televised by an ESPN or FOX network to be determined:

2025 Big 12 Friday Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 29 – Georgia Tech at Colorado

Friday, Aug. 29 – Auburn at Baylor

Friday, Aug. 29 – Wagner at Kansas

Friday, Sept. 12 – Colorado at Houston

Friday, Sept. 12 – Kansas State at Arizona

Friday, Sept. 19 – Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Friday, Sept. 26 – TCU at Arizona State

Friday, Oct. 3 – West Virginia at BYU

Friday, Nov. 7 – Houston at UCF

Friday, Nov. 28 – Arizona at Arizona State

Friday, Nov. 28 – Utah at Kansas

The 2025 Big 12 football schedule begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with Iowa State and Kansas State squaring off in Dublin, Ireland, while Kansas will host Fresno State. The season concludes with the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 6.

