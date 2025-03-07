Big 12 announces 2025 Friday football game schedule

The Big 12 has announced its 2025 Friday night football schedule, which includes a total of 11 contests.
Two of the Friday night Big 12 games were previously announced when the league revealed its complete schedule for 2025 in February — Wagner at Kansas (Aug. 29) and West Virginia at BYU (Oct. 3).
Nine contests have been added to that schedule, including a pair of Week 1 non-conference games, including Georgia Tech at Colorado and Auburn at Baylor.
Two Big 12 matchups conclude the Friday night schedule on Nov. 28 (Black Friday) — Arizona at Arizona State and Utah at Kansas.
Below is a complete listing of Big 12 football games on Friday nights this season. Each game will be televised by an ESPN or FOX network to be determined:
2025 Big 12 Friday Football Schedule
Friday, Aug. 29 – Georgia Tech at Colorado
Friday, Aug. 29 – Auburn at Baylor
Friday, Aug. 29 – Wagner at Kansas
Friday, Sept. 12 – Colorado at Houston
Friday, Sept. 12 – Kansas State at Arizona
Friday, Sept. 19 – Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Friday, Sept. 26 – TCU at Arizona State
Friday, Oct. 3 – West Virginia at BYU
Friday, Nov. 7 – Houston at UCF
Friday, Nov. 28 – Arizona at Arizona State
Friday, Nov. 28 – Utah at Kansas
The 2025 Big 12 football schedule begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with Iowa State and Kansas State squaring off in Dublin, Ireland, while Kansas will host Fresno State. The season concludes with the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Arizona State-Arizona would fit nicely for Black Friday & I am happy that My Oklahoma State Cowboys get to host a Friday evening game with OOC cross state rival Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.
ASU and Arizona have played on Black Friday a lot in recent years, most notably 2012, 2014, and 2016. All those contests were in Tucson, this on will be in Tempe.
Thank you Evan for giving me a little history when Arizona State-Arizona played on Black Friday in the past.
Greatly appreciate it.
Kevin, is college football going to completely avoid going against NFL on September 6?
September 6 is a Saturday.
Correction: will college football avoid going against the NFL on September 5th?
We’ll see. Last year, there were 3 games on that Friday. There’s still time to put games on that day.
For anyone asking, “Why September 5?”, it’s because the NFL has a game on that Friday night, with the Chargers playing a non-yet-identified team in Brazil, that will probably be “streamed” by either Peacock or Amazon Prime Video.
The Big 12 should drop to 7 conference games with the 16 teams organized into pods as follows:
Central: Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
East: Cincinnati, Iowa State, UCF, West Virginia
Texas: Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech
West: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Utah
Each team would play its pod rivals every year and rotate among the other pods on a 6-year schedule. Each year two pairings of pods would be paired with each other.
The drop to 7 conference games by the Big 12 and SEC is mainly to pave the way for lots more OOC games against other power conference teams but also to preserve rivalries that would otherwise be lost to realignment like Bedlam. It could also lead to the Border War between KU and Mizzou being revived annually.
Also these could be the Thanksgiving weekend games:
Arizona-Arizona State
BYU-Utah
Cincinnati-Iowa State
Colorado-Oklahoma State
Kansas-Kansas State
UCF-West Virginia
The Texas schools can take turns playing each other at the end of the season, since there are no two rivalries that really stand out among them.
The proposed schedule format I have made is very similar to the NFL’s own scheduling rotation for non-division play.
The regional pod head-to-head winners would get automatic bids to the following Big 12 bowls starting in 2026, provided they are eligible and not in the CFP:
Central: Liberty
East: Pop-Tarts
Texas: Alamo
West: Guaranteed Rate