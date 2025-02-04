2025 Big 12 football schedule announced

The 2025 Big 12 football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Aug. 23 with Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Ireland.

The 2025 season will be the second for the Big 12 as a 16-team conference. Each member will continue to play a nine-game league schedule with three non-conference contests each season.

Top non-conference matchups for each team in 2025 include Kansas State at Arizona, Arizona State at Mississippi State, Auburn at Baylor, Stanford at BYU, Cincinnati vs. Nebraska (in Kansas City, Mo.), Georgia Tech at Colorado, Houston at Oregon State, Iowa at Iowa State, Kansas at Missouri, Army at Kansas State, Oklahoma State at Oregon, TCU at North Carolina, Oregon State at Texas Tech, North Carolina at UCF, Utah at UCLA, and Pitt at West Virginia.

The 2025 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be a matchup of the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.

Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the conference by June 1, 2025.

2025 Big 12 Football Schedules

