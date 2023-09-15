Kansas State, Arizona to keep non-conference football series in 2024, 2025

Conference realignment continues to reshape future non-conference schedules across college football. However, one previously scheduled home-and-home series will remain intact, per Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor.

In a recent episode of Ask the AD, Taylor was asked by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) if the Wildcats could replace their 2024 and 2025 home-and-home series with Arizona with either Oregon State or Washington State to “…help those without a conference.”

Taylor replied that Kansas State will still play Arizona in both seasons.

“For the Arizona series, which is in 2024 and 2025, we’re going to keep that as a non-conference opponent,” Taylor said. “So we’re going to keep that one on our schedule.”

The Kansas State-Arizona football series, which was announced back in 2016, will kickoff on Sept. 14, 2024 with K-State hosting Arizona at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. The series will conclude the following season when K-State visits Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz,. on Sept. 13, 2025.

Kansas State is also scheduled to host UT Martin and visit Tulane next season in non-conference action, while Arizona will host New Mexico and Northern Arizona.

It remains to be seen which other previously scheduled home-and-home series will remain following the latest round of conference realignment. For instance, Utah has series scheduled with Baylor and BYU that could remain as non-conference matchups.

