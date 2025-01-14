Baylor adds Incarnate Word to 2027 football schedule

The Baylor Bears have added the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals (UIW) to their 2027 football schedule, according to the official athletics website of UIW.

Baylor will host UIW at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Baylor and UIW were originally scheduled to play during the 2019 season, but the game was pushed back one year and rescheduled for the 2020 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southland Conference postponed its fall 2020 season until the Spring of 2021, which canceled the Baylor-UIW matchup.

UIW is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Cardinals have played 12 seasons at the FCS level and have made four FCS Playoff appearances, most recently this past season under head coach Clint Killough.

Following the 2027 season opener against UIW, Baylor is scheduled to host the Oregon Ducks at McLane Stadium on Sept. 11 before closing out non-conference action on the road against the Air Force Falcons on Sept. 18.

In Big 12 Conference action in 2027, Baylor is scheduled to host Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, UCF, and West Virginia and travel to Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Utah.

Baylor is the third and final non-conference opponent for UIW in 2027. The Cardinals are also scheduled to host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 11 and visit the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 18.

Football Schedules