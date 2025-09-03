Ball State, Wyoming reschedule future football game

The Ball State Cardinals and Wyoming Cowboys have agreed to reschedule a future football game for the second time, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of an amendment to the contract was obtained from Ball State University via a state public records request.

Ball State was previously scheduled to host Wyoming on Sept. 26, 2020 at Schuemann Stadium in Muncie, Ind., but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, an amendment to the contract was executed, which rescheduled the game for Sept. 25, 2032.

According to a new amendment to the contract, the Cardinals will now host the Cowboys at Schuemann Stadium in Muncie one season later on Sept. 10, 2033. The contract amendment was executed on Nov. 6, 2024.

The rescheduled contest is part of a home-and-home series that began on Sept. 18, 2021 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. The Cowboys defeated the Cardinals in that contest, 45-12, which was the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Wyoming is now the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Ball State for the 2033 season. The Cardinals are slated to visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sept. 24.

Wyoming’s 2033 non-conference slate now includes three opponents. The Cowboys are scheduled to host back-to-back contests at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., against the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 17 and Colorado State Rams on Sept. 24.

Football Schedules

Ball State Football Schedule

Wyoming Football Schedule