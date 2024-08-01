2020 Wyoming-Ball State football game rescheduled for 2032

The Wyoming Cowboys and Ball State Cardinals have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2032 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Wyoming was previously scheduled to travel to play Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowboys will now travel to take on the Cardinals at Schuemann Stadium in Muncie, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2032, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from Ball State University via a state public records request.

The rescheduled contest is part of a home-and-home series that began on Sept. 18, 2021 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. The Cowboys defeated the Cardinals in that contest, 45-12, which was the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Wyoming is now the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Ball State for the 2032 season.

Although it’s eight years away and could change, Wyoming’s 2032 non-conference slate is complete. Wyoming is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 4 on the road against the California Golden Bears and will also host back-to-back contests against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Sept. 11 and New Mexico State Aggies on Sept. 18.

Football Schedules