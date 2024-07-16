Austin Peay adds Samford, Morehead State to future football schedules

The Austin Peay Governors have added the Samford Bulldogs and Morehead State Eagles to their future football schedules, the school announced on Tuesday.

Austin Peay and Samford will begin a home-and-home series at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Governors return the trip to face the Bulldogs at Pete Hanna Stadium in Homewood, Ala., on Sept. 16, 2028.

Austin Peay is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), while Samford is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon). The two schools last met on the gridiron in 2007 in Birmingham, with the Governors winning that contest 28-25.

“I’m pleased to add Samford to our football schedule in 2025,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “In addition, it allows us to play in a region of the country that is important to both our athletics department and the university. I know our student-athletes, staff, and all of Stacheville will look forward to the opportunity to see our Governors compete against a quality opponent that plays in a competitive conference.”

Austin Peay and Morehead State will square off twice at Fortera Stadium, with the first game on Sept. 13, 2025 and the second on Sept. 12, 2026. We previously reported the 2025 contest, which comes with a $150,000 guarantee for the Eagles.

Austin Peay and Morehead State have met 47 times on the gridiron and the Eagles currently hold a seven-game advantage, 27-20.

“It’s always good to renew a series against an opponent that is familiar to our fan base,” said Harrison. “The first road game I had the opportunity to witness was our record-breaking night at Morehead State in 2018. Hopefully, we can provide our fans with another pair of highly entertaining games against the Eagles.”

With the addition of games against Samford and Morehead State, Austin Peay has completed its non-conference schedule through the 2026 season.

