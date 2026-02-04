Austin Peay adds New Haven, completes 2026 football schedule

Austin Peay has finalized its 2026 football schedule, a slate that features seven home games and 12 contests overall.

Most of the Governors’ schedule became public in December when the United Athletic Conference (UAC) released its 2026 lineup. Austin Peay will play a six‑game UAC schedule, highlighted by home matchups against Tarleton State (Oct. 10), Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 7), and Abilene Christian (Nov. 14).

The Govs’ road conference trips include visits to West Georgia (Oct. 17), North Alabama (Oct. 24), and Central Arkansas (Nov. 21).

Austin Peay opens the 2026 campaign with six straight non‑conference games. The season kicks off Thursday, August 27, at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., against Gardner‑Webb. The Govs then travel to Vanderbilt on September 5 before returning home to host rival Morehead State on September 12.

A challenging road test at North Dakota State follows on September 19. Austin Peay then closes its non‑conference stretch with back‑to‑back home games against UT Martin on September 26 and New Haven on October 3. The matchup with New Haven is a newly added contest announced today.

Below is Austin Peay’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Austin Peay Football Schedule

08/27 – Gardner-Webb

09/05 – at Vanderbilt

09/12 – Morehead State

09/19 – at North Dakota State

09/26 – UT Martin

10/03 – New Haven

10/10 – Tarleton State*

10/17 – at West Georgia*

10/24 – at North Alabama*

10/31 – OFF

11/07 – Eastern Kentucky*

11/14 – Abilene Christian*

11/21 – at Central Arkansas*

* UAC contest.

Austin Peay finished the 2025 season 7-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play. The 2026 season will be the third under head coach Jeff Faris, who is now 11-13 overall at the school.