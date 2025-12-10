2026 UAC football schedule announced

The United Athletic Conference (UAC) has announced its 2026 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13.
The 2026 season for the UAC will include seven football-playing schools following the departure of the SOuthern Utah Thunderbirds and Utah Tech Trailblazers to the Big Sky Conference. Returning members include Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Tarleton State, and West Georgia.
For the first time, each UAC team will play a six-game league schedule consisting of three home games and three road contests. FCS teams can play 12-game schedules beginning in 2026, so each conference member will need to schedule five to six non-conference opponents.
In conjunction with the UAC announcement, two non-conference contests were revealed today and are listed below:
- Central Oklahoma at Central Arkansas (Sept. 5)
- Lindenwood at Central Arkansas (Oct. 3)
The UAC is a combined partnership between the football-playing members of the ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference. The league has now played three seasons of competition as the UAC after operating as the ASUN-WAC Challenge in 2021 and 2022.
2026 UAC Football Schedules
2026 UAC Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Oct. 3
North Alabama at EKU
Saturday, Oct. 10
Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian
Tarleton State at Austin Peay
West Georgia at EKU
Saturday, Oct. 17
Abilene Christian at North Alabama
Austin Peay at West Georgia
Central Arkansas at Tarleton State
Saturday, Oct. 24
Austin Peay at North Alabama
Tarleton State at West Georgia
Saturday, Oct. 31
West Georgia at Abilene Christian
North Alabama at Central Arkansas
EKU at Tarleton State
Saturday, Nov. 7
Abilene Christian at Tarleton State
EKU at Austin Peay
West Georgia at Central Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 14
Abilene Christian at Austin Peay
Central Arkansas at EKU
North Alabama at West Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 21
EKU at Abilene Christian
Austin Peay at Central Arkansas
Tarleton State at North Alabama
