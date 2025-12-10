2026 UAC football schedule announced

The United Athletic Conference (UAC) has announced its 2026 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The 2026 season for the UAC will include seven football-playing schools following the departure of the SOuthern Utah Thunderbirds and Utah Tech Trailblazers to the Big Sky Conference. Returning members include Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Tarleton State, and West Georgia.

For the first time, each UAC team will play a six-game league schedule consisting of three home games and three road contests. FCS teams can play 12-game schedules beginning in 2026, so each conference member will need to schedule five to six non-conference opponents.

In conjunction with the UAC announcement, two non-conference contests were revealed today and are listed below:

Central Oklahoma at Central Arkansas (Sept. 5)

Lindenwood at Central Arkansas (Oct. 3)

The UAC is a combined partnership between the football-playing members of the ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference. The league has now played three seasons of competition as the UAC after operating as the ASUN-WAC Challenge in 2021 and 2022.

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Oct. 3

North Alabama at EKU

Saturday, Oct. 10

Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian

Tarleton State at Austin Peay

West Georgia at EKU

Saturday, Oct. 17

Abilene Christian at North Alabama

Austin Peay at West Georgia

Central Arkansas at Tarleton State

Saturday, Oct. 24

Austin Peay at North Alabama

Tarleton State at West Georgia

Saturday, Oct. 31

West Georgia at Abilene Christian

North Alabama at Central Arkansas

EKU at Tarleton State

Saturday, Nov. 7

Abilene Christian at Tarleton State

EKU at Austin Peay

West Georgia at Central Arkansas

Saturday, Nov. 14

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay

Central Arkansas at EKU

North Alabama at West Georgia

Saturday, Nov. 21

EKU at Abilene Christian

Austin Peay at Central Arkansas

Tarleton State at North Alabama

