Auburn replaces in-state opponent on 2026 football schedule

The Auburn Tigers have added the Samford Bulldogs to their 2026 football schedule, it was announced Thursday.

Auburn will host Samford at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The game will mark the 31st overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Auburn and Samford first met on the gridiron in 1903 and played most recently during the 2023 season, which resulted in a 45-13 Tiger victory. Auburn currently leads the overall series, 29-1.

Samford is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bulldogs will be entering their first season under head coach John Grass.

Auburn was previously scheduled to host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Sept. 26, 2026, but that contest was not included on Auburn’s 2026 schedule released by the SEC Thursday evening. Both schools later announced that the contest has been rescheduled for Sept. 8, 2029.

In other non-conference action in 2026, the Tigers are scheduled to play the Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 5 before opening up their home schedule against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 12.

Auburn is scheduled to kick off SEC play in 2026 at home against the Florida Gators on Sept. 19. See below for Auburn’s complete 2026 slate:

2026 Auburn Football Schedule

09/05 – vs. BAYLOR (Atlanta)

09/12 – SOUTHERN MISS

09/19 – FLORIDA

09/26 – VANDERBILT

10/03 – at Tennessee

10/10 – Open Date

10/17 – at Georgia

10/24 – LSU

10/31 – at Ole Miss

11/07 – ARKANSAS

11/14 – at Mississippi State

11/21 – SAMFORD

11/28 – at Alabama

