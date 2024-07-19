Auburn adds Jacksonville State to 2026 football schedule

The Auburn Tigers have added the Jacksonville State Gamecocks to their 2026 football schedule, it was reported Friday.

Auburn will welcome Jacksonville State to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The game is a standalone game and not part of a series, according to the report.

“We’ve had the chance to play down there before, and it was obviously a competitive game,” Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz said. “This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

Jacksonville State was a member of the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) the last time the schools played in 2015. The Tigers won that contest, 27-20, in overtime. The Gamecocks are now a member of FBS and CUSA.

Auburn rounds out its 2026 non-SEC slate with the Jacksonville State contest. The Tigers have planned games with Baylor (Sept. 5) and Southern Miss (Sept. 12) in that year.

Jacksonville State has a Sept. 19, 2026, home date slated with Georgia Southern.

