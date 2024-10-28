Auburn adds Missouri State to 2027 football schedule

The Auburn Tigers have added the Missouri State Bears to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Auburn will host Missouri State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Tigers will pay the Bears a $1.2 million guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Missouri State University via a state public records request.

Missouri State is the first known non-conference opponent for Auburn for the 2027 season. The Tigers own a 20-1-1 record against teams that are current members of Conference USA.

Missouri State University, located in Springfield, Mo., currently competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Next year, the Bears are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will play in Conference USA.

The Bears were previously scheduled to play at the Kansas Jayhawks in 2027, but that game was canceled because it was scheduled five years ago and Missouri State was set to receive only a $500,000 guarantee as an FCS team. Missouri State also canceled a game at Kansas State in 2026, which included a $450,000 guarantee.

The game with Auburn marks the second opponent for Missouri State’s revised slate in 2027. The Bears are also slated to visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 11 that season and are set to receive $1,125,000 for their efforts.

Earlier this month, Missouri State announced a game at the USC Trojans in 2025. The Bears will receive a $1.15 million guarantee for their trip to Los Angeles, per the copy of the contract.

