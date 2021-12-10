Army-Navy Game 2021: 122nd meeting set for Saturday

The Army-Navy Game 2021 is set for Saturday, December 11, and it marks the 122nd football contest between the Black Knights and the Midshipmen.

Army and Navy will square off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and the game will be televised by CBS at 3:00pm ET. This will be the first time the Army-Navy Game is played in East Rutherford since Dec. 7, 2002.

Next season, the Army-Navy Game moves back to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Sites for the game in 2023 and beyond have not yet been announced.

Army comes in to the game having won four consecutive contests. The Black Knights are 8-3 overall this season and are scheduled to play the Missouri Tigers in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 (8:00pm ET, ESPN).

Navy heads into the rivalry game on a high note following their 38-14 win on the road against the Temple Owls. However, the Midshipmen are a disappointing 3-8 overall this season and 3-5 in American Athletic Conference action. The Army-Navy Game will be the final game for the Midshipmen in 2021 and it will be their second consecutive season without a bowl game appearance.

Army defeated Navy last season, 15-0, in a contest that was moved to Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Black Knights have now won four of the last five meetings against the Midshipmen, but Navy still leads in the overall series 61-53-7.

Each season, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is awarded to the winner of the series between Army, Navy, and Air Force. Army currently possesses the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and can win it outright with a win over the Midshipmen on Saturday.

Regardless of the outcome in Saturday’s Army-Navy Game, Army will retain the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the second consecutive season. That’s because earlier this season, Army defeated Air Force 21-14 (OT) and Air Force beat Navy 23-3.

The annual Army-Navy Game also presents both schools with the opportunity to wear new uniforms that pay homage to the men and women in uniform.

Army will wear a uniform combination called “United We Stand,” which is a tribute to the United States Army Special Forces.

Navy’s special uniform for this season, the 2021 “Fly Navy” uniform, “…highlights classic American symbolism and the most utilized multirole fighter jet in air carrier aviation, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.”

We go 0 to 190…real quick💨 Prepare for takeoff on December 11th. #FlyNavy | #BeatArmy pic.twitter.com/9meBdQswAB — Navy Football (@NavyFB) November 30, 2021

The Army-Navy game is the final FBS regular-season game in 2021. The 2021-22 College Football Bowl Schedule is scheduled to kick off on Friday, Dec. 17.

For more on the Black Knights and Midshipmen, check out Amy’s 2021 Army-Navy breakdown.

