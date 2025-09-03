Arkansas, Texas Tech to play in 2030 Vegas Kickoff Classic

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Tech Red Raiders will play in the 2030 Vegas Kickoff Classic, it was officially announced Wednesday.

Arkansas and Texas Tech will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Labor Day Weekend to open the 2030 season (Thursday, Aug. 29-Sunday, Sept. 1).

“Las Vegas continues to be an ideal setting to kick off the college football season in a meaningful way,” said Clint Overby, ESPN Events vice president of events. “In the previous Vegas Kick Offs, we have set records both in attendance and viewership. We are looking forward to hosting these great programs and their fans and providing them a fantastic Vegas Kick Off experience.”

Allegiant Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and also the UNLV Rebels of the Mountain West Conference. The stadium opened in 2020 and has a seating capacity of 65,000, which is expandable to 71,835.

“We’re looking forward to participating in our first Vegas Kickoff Classic to start the 2030 season against Arkansas,” Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We believe the financial upside in scheduling a game in a vibrant market like Las Vegas, while maintaining a seven-game home schedule for 2030 is a win-win for Red Raiders everywhere. We appreciate the opportunity to showcase our program in front of the bright lights of Las Vegas.”

Arkansas and Texas Tech were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series in Lubbock, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2030 with the second game set for Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 13, 2031. The game in Lubbock has been rescheduled and will now be contested on Sept. 16, 2034, while the 2031 game in Fayetteville remains unchanged.

A Vegas Kickoff Classic for the 2028 season was also announced Wednesday, which will feature the BYU Cougars facing the Oregon State Beavers over Labor Day weekend.

“We’re excited to have two regional rivalries involving national programs help fill our upcoming slate of games,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the Vegas Kickoff Classic and Las Vegas Bowl. “We have a successful history of both BYU and Oregon State competing in our city and know Las Vegas is a perfect location to match two old rivals to kick off the 2030 season when Arkansas and Texas Tech come to town.”

Future Vegas Kickoff Classic Games

2027 – Miami vs. Utah

2027 – North Dakota State vs. Montana State

2028 – BYU vs. Oregon State

2029 – Montana vs. South Dakota State

2030 – Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

