Texas Tech, Arkansas schedule 2030, 2031 home-and-home football series

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Arkansas Razorbacks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2030 and 2031, it was announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Texas Tech will host Arkansas at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030. The Red Raiders will then travel to take on the Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031, which will conclude the two-game series.

Texas Tech and Arkansas first met on the gridiron in 1957 and have played 37 contests overall. The Red Raiders won the most recent game in the series 35-24 in Fayetteville, but the Razorbacks still hold a big advantage in the series, 29-8.

The two schools competed in the Southwest Conference from 1960 through 1991 until Arkansas left to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in 1992. Texas Tech departed the Southwest Conference for the Big 12 following the 1995 season.

Arkansas is the second announced non-conference opponent for Texas Tech in 2030 and first for 2031. The Red Raiders also have a home game against Fresno State scheduled for Sept. 7, 2030.

Texas Tech is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Arkansas for both the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

