Arkansas-Pine Bluff announces 2025 football schedule

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

UAPB opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a non-conference contest on the road in Lubbock, Texas, against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Another road contest follows on Sept. 6 in Conway, Ark., against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Golden Lions open their home slate at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Ark., against the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders on Sept. 13, which was a previously unannounced contest.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays its fourth and final non-conference contest four weeks later on Oct. 11 at home against the Westgate Christian Ravens, who were a non-countable opponent last season.

The Golden Lions kickoff Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action against Alcorn State in the 2025 Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 27 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

SWAC opponents slated to visit Simmons Bank Field this fall include Grambling State on Oct. 18, Southern on Nov. 1, and Florida A&M on Nov. 8.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will travel to face SWAC foes Texas Southern on Oct. 4, Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 25, Prairie View A&M on Nov. 15, and Alabama State on Nov. 22.

Below is Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule

08/30 – at Texas Tech

09/06 – at Central Arkansas

09/13 – Lincoln (CA)

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – Alcorn State* (in Memphis)

10/04 – at Texas Southern*

10/11 – Westgate Christian

10/18 – Grambling State*

10/25 – at Bethune-Cookman*

11/01 – Southern*

11/08 – Florida A&M*

11/15 – at Prairie View A&M*

11/22 – at Alabama State*

* SWAC contest.

UAPB finished the 2024 season 2-9 overall and 2-6 in SWAC play. The season was the second for the Golden Lions under head coach Alonzo Hampton, who is now 5-18 overall at the school.