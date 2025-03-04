Arkansas-Pine Bluff adds Westgate Christian to 2025 football schedule

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have added the Westgate Christian Ravens to their 2025 football schedule, according to WCU’s athletics website.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will host Westgate Christian at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Ark., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Westgate Christian University, located in Houston, Texas, played its first season of football in 2024. The Ravens are a member of the New South Athletic Conference (NSAC), although the league didn’t sponsor football last season but will beginning in 2025.

Last year, Westgate Christian was included on the NCAA’s list of “non-countable opponents” due to not meeting accreditation and membership requirements. WCU’s status for the 2025 season is not currently known.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), now has three non-conference opponents set for next season. The Golden Lions are also slated to visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Aug. 30 and the Central Arkansas Bears on Sept. 6.

Seven of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s SWAC opponents in 2025 have been announced via opposing team releases. The Golden Lions are set to host Grambling State, Southern, and Florida A&M and will travel to Texas Southern, Prairie View A&M, and Alabama State.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will also face SWAC foe Alcorn State in the 2025 Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tenn.

Future Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedules