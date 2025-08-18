Appalachian State replaces FCS opponent on 2026 football schedule

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have added the Maine Black Bears to their 2026 football schedule, it was announced Monday.

Appalachian State will host Maine at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

App State and Maine’s previous two gridiron meetings both occurred during the FCS Playoffs. The Black Bears defeated the Mountaineers in both contests, 14-13 on Nov. 30, 2002 and 34-12 on Dec. 3, 2011. Both games were played at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.

The Mountaineers moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and the Sun Belt Conference in 2014, while Maine remains a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Appalachian State was previously scheduled to host the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Sept. 5, 2026, so that game will either be rescheduled for another season or canceled altogether.

In other non-conference action in 2026, the Mountaineers are scheduled to visit the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 12, host the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 19, and travel to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Sept. 26.

Appalachian State is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Maine for the 2026 season. Following the contest in Boone, Maine is scheduled to host the Merrimack Warriors on Sept. 12 before traveling to battle the Boston College Eagles on Sept. 19.

If the CAA retains an eight-game football schedule format, Maine can schedule one additional non-conference game in 2026 for a total of 12 games.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Appalachian State Football Schedule

Maine Football Schedule

SC State Football Schedule