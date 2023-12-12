Appalachian State adds South Carolina State to 2026 football schedule

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have added the South Carolina State Bulldogs to their 2026 football schedule, according to App State’s official athletics website.

Appalachian State will host South Carolina State at Kidd-Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Appalachian State and South Carolina State first met on the gridiron in 1984 in Boone, which resulted in a 24-0 win for the Mountaineers. The schools later played in consecutive seasons in the FCS Playoffs, with App State winning 37-21 in 2008 and 20-13 in 2009.

With the addition of South Carolina State, Appalachian State now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2026 season. After opening the season against South Carolina State, the Mountaineers are scheduled to visit the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 12. App State returns home to host the Charlotte 49ers the following week on Sept. 19 before traveling to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Sept. 26.

Appalachian State is set to face the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in the 2023 Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 16. The game will be televised by ABC at 3:30pm ET.

South Carolina State, who competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), now has three non-conference games scheduled in 2026. The Bulldogs are slated to host the Alabama State Hornets on Sept. 12 and will also visit the Furman Paladins on a date to be determined.

