Alcorn State adds Miles College to 2026 football schedule

The Alcorn State Braves have added the Miles College Golden Bears to their 2026 football schedule, according to an official announcement from Miles College.

Alcorn State will host Miles College on Saturday, August 29 at Spinks-Casem Stadium in Lorman, Miss. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools following a 50-21 Alcorn State victory in 2017.

Alcorn State previously announced an 11-game schedule for the 2026 season, but will now play a total of 12 contests with the addition of Miles College.

One week after opening the season against Miles, Alcorn State will travel to Hattiesburg for an in-state contest against Southern Miss. Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play opens on September 12, when Alcorn State faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tenn.

Alcorn continues its road-heavy start on September 19 at North Alabama for another non-league tilt, before returning to Lorman on September 26 to host SWAC foe Texas Southern.

The Braves resume travel on October 3 with a visit to Grambling State, then step out of conference play on October 10 to host Arkansas Baptist, an NAIA program. A week later, Alcorn heads back on the road to face Prairie View A&M on October 17, followed by an open date on October 24.

The final month of the regular season features four consecutive SWAC contests. Alcorn travels to Mississippi Valley State on October 31, then returns home on November 7 to host Florida A&M.

The Braves close the season with two rivalry games: a road trip to Southern on November 14, and the annual meeting with Jackson State on November 21, which will be played in Lorman.

Below is Alcorn State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Alcorn State Football Schedule

08/29 – Miles College

09/05 – at Southern Miss

09/12 – UAPB* (in Memphis)

09/19 – at North Alabama

09/26 – Texas Southern*

10/03 – at Grambling State*

10/10 – Arkansas Baptist

10/17 – at Prairie View A&M*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – at Mississippi Valley State*

11/07 – Florida A&M*

11/14 – at Southern*

11/21 – Jackson State*

* SWAC contest.

Alcorn State finished the 2025 season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in SWAC action. It was the second season for the Braves under head coach Cedric Thomas.