Alcorn State announces 2026 football schedule

The Alcorn State Braves announced their 2026 football schedule on Tuesday, outlining a campaign that features two open dates, a neutral-site conference game, and a demanding stretch of road contests.

The Braves begin the season with an open date on August 29, followed by their first game on September 5, a non-conference trip to Southern Miss. The meeting extends a regional series that has historically drawn strong interest from fans across Mississippi.

Conference play opens on September 12, when Alcorn State faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tenn. The neutral-site matchup marks one of the schedule’s most distinctive elements and provides an early test within the SWAC West race.

Alcorn continues its road-heavy start on September 19 at North Alabama, before returning to Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium on September 26 to host Texas Southern in its home opener.

The Braves resume travel on October 3 with a visit to Grambling State, then step out of conference play on October 10 to host Arkansas Baptist, an NAIA program, which was previously unannounced. A week later, Alcorn heads back on the road to face Prairie View A&M on October 17, followed by the team’s second open date on October 24.

The final month of the regular season features four consecutive SWAC contests. Alcorn travels to Mississippi Valley State on October 31, then returns home on November 7 to host Florida A&M, a matchup expected to carry significant implications in the conference standings.

The Braves close the season with two rivalry games: a road trip to Southern on November 14, and the annual meeting with Jackson State on November 21, which will be played in Lorman.

Below is Alcorn State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Alcorn State Football Schedule

08/29 – OFF

09/05 – at Southern Miss

09/12 – UAPB* (in Memphis)

09/19 – at North Alabama

09/26 – Texas Southern*

10/03 – at Grambling State*

10/10 – Arkansas Baptist

10/17 – at Prairie View A&M*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – at Mississippi Valley State*

11/07 – Florida A&M*

11/14 – at Southern*

11/21 – Jackson State*

* SWAC contest.

Alcorn State finished the 2025 season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in SWAC action. It was the second season for the Braves under head coach Cedric Thomas.