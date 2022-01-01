Alabama, Georgia to play in College Football Playoff National Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will play in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama (13-1) and Georgia (13-1) will square off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, January 10, 2022. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Tickets for the game are currently around $900 plus fees through our partner StubHub.

Alabama, the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff, dominated the fourth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the first semifinal game at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on New Year’s Eve. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half and never trailed in the game.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes, while Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 204 yards to lead the Crimson Tide to victory.

Wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks caught one touchdown pass from Young and finished the game with 66 yards on four receptions. Wide receiver Slade Bolden and tight end Cameron Latu also caught touchdown passes for the Tide.

Third-ranked Georgia raced to a 17-0 lead over the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines en route to a 34-11 victory in the second semifinal on New Year’s Eve at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV completed 20-of-30 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Those three touchdowns were split among three receivers — Jermaine Burton, Brock Bowers, and James Cook.

On the ground, Georgia’s Zamir White led all rushers with 12 carries for 54 yards. UGA running back James Cook rushed six times for 32 yards and also caught four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama will be making their sixth College Football Playoff National Championship appearance. The Crimson Tide won in 2015, 2017, and 2020 and lost in 2016 and 2018. In their first and only CFP championship game appearance following the 2017 season, Georgia fell to Alabama 26-23 in overtime.

Alabama and Georgia met earlier this season in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide dominated the Bulldogs in that contest, 41-24, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Alabama has defeated Georgia in their last seven contests dating back to the 2008 season. The Crimson Tide lead the overall series 42-25-4.

According to BetOnline.ag, Georgia has opened as a 2.5 point favorite over Alabama.

