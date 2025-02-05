Alabama A&M announces 2025 football schedule

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and two neutral-site contests.

Alabama A&M opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks of the SEC.

One week later on Sept. 6, the Bulldogs open their home slate at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., against the Alcorn State Braves. Although both schools are members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the game will be a non-conference contest and will not count in the SWAC standings.

Alabama then travels to Nashville, Tenn., to take on the Tennessee State Tigers in the first Legacy Series game between the two schools. The game, slated for Saturday, Sept. 13, is the first of a four-game series that will be played annually through the 2028 season.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the Bulldogs return home to host the Lane College Dragons, a Division II school, which completes their non-conference slate.

Alabama A&M opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on the road on Sept. 27 against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Bulldogs will also play road SWAC contests at Grambling State on Nov. 1 and Texas Southern on Nov. 22.

SWAC foes scheduled to visit Huntsville in 2025 include Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 11 (Homecoming), Prairie View A&M on Nov. 8, and Florida A&M on Nov. 15.

Alabama A&M will also play two SWAC foes at neutral sites this fall. The Bulldogs will face Jackson State in the Gulf Coast Challenge on Oct 4 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., and Alabama State in the Magic City Classic on Oct. 25 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.

Below is Alabama A&M’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

08/30 – at Arkansas

09/06 – Alcorn State

09/13 – at Tennessee State

09/20 – Lane College

09/27 – at Bethune-Cookman*

10/04 – Jackson State* (in Mobile, AL)

10/11 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – Alabama State* (in Birmingham AL)

11/01 – at Grambling State*

11/08 – Prairie View A&M*

11/15 – Florida A&M*

11/22 – at Texas Southern*

* SWAC contest.

Alabama A&M finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 4-4 in SWAC play. The Bulldogs are entering their first season under new head coach Sam Shade, who previously led Miles College from 2022 through 2024.