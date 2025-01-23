ACC football schedule 2025: Complete Week Zero, Week 1 slate released

The 2025 ACC football schedule is set to be released on Monday, January 27. Ahead of that release, the league unveiled the complete schedule for Week Zero and Week 1 on Thursday.
The Stanford Cardinal will be the first ACC team in action this fall when they travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, to take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors. The game will be played in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.
Week 1 action in the ACC begins on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the NC State Wolfpack hosting the East Carolina Pirates. Then on Friday, Aug. 29, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Kennesaw State Owls.
11 ACC teams will be in action on Saturday, Aug. 30, headlined by Clemson hosting LSU, Georgia Tech visiting Colorado, Florida State hosting Alabama, and Syracuse facing Tennessee in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
On Sunday, Aug. 31, the Miami Hurricanes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30pm ET on ABC. Also on Sunday, a second Aflac Kickoff Game features the Virginia Tech Hokies facing the South Carolina Gamecocks.
On Monday, Sept. 1, which is Labor Day, new head coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels will host the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.
Below is the ACC schedule for Week Zero and Week 1 of the 2025 season:
WEEK ZERO
Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025
Stanford at Hawai’i
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
East Carolina at NC State
Friday, Aug. 29, 2025
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest
Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
Alabama at Florida State
California at Oregon State
Georgia Tech at Colorado
LSU at Clemson
Syracuse vs Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA)
Coastal Carolina at Virginia
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville
Elon at Duke
Duquesne at Pitt
East Texas A&M at SMU
Fordham at Boston College
Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025
Notre Dame at Miami (FL)
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (in Atlanta)
Monday, Sept. 1, 2025
TCU at North Carolina
On Friday, the ACC will reveal the league-opener for each school at 4:00pm ET on the ACC Network. The complete 2025 ACC football schedule release is set for Monday night at 9:00pm ET during a special two-hour “ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release” on the ACC Network with a simulcast on ESPN2.
Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2024 season. The ACC has released each team’s opponents through 2030.
2025 ACC Football Opponents
2025 Home: Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, SMU
2025 Away: Louisville, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse
2025 Home: Duke, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia
2025 Away: Boston College, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia Tech
2025 Home: Syracuse, Duke, Florida State, SMU
2025 Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech
2025 Home: Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest
2025 Away: Cal, Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse
2025 Home: Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
2025 Away: Clemson, NC State, Stanford, Virginia
2025 Home: Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
2025 Away: Boston College, Duke, NC State, Wake Forest
2025 Home: Boston College, Virginia, Clemson, Cal
2025 Away: Pitt, Virginia Tech, Miami, SMU
2025 Home: Syracuse, Louisville, NC State, Stanford
2025 Away: Florida State, Pitt, SMU Virginia Tech
2025 Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
2025 Away: Duke, Miami, Pitt, Wake Forest
2025 Home: Clemson, Duke, Stanford, Virginia
2025 Away: Cal, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest
2025 Home: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State
2025 Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Syracuse
2025 Home: Louisville, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse
2025 Away: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Wake Forest
2025 Home: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Pitt
2025 Away: Miami, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia
2025 Home: Boston College, Pitt, North Carolina, Duke
2025 Away: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU
2025 Home: Florida State, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
2025 Away: Cal, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina
2025 Home: Cal, Louisville, Miami, Wake Forest
2025 Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia
2025 Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, SMU
2025 Away: Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech