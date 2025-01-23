ACC football schedule 2025: Complete Week Zero, Week 1 slate released

The 2025 ACC football schedule is set to be released on Monday, January 27. Ahead of that release, the league unveiled the complete schedule for Week Zero and Week 1 on Thursday.

The Stanford Cardinal will be the first ACC team in action this fall when they travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, to take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors. The game will be played in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Week 1 action in the ACC begins on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the NC State Wolfpack hosting the East Carolina Pirates. Then on Friday, Aug. 29, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Kennesaw State Owls.

11 ACC teams will be in action on Saturday, Aug. 30, headlined by Clemson hosting LSU, Georgia Tech visiting Colorado, Florida State hosting Alabama, and Syracuse facing Tennessee in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, the Miami Hurricanes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30pm ET on ABC. Also on Sunday, a second Aflac Kickoff Game features the Virginia Tech Hokies facing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

On Monday, Sept. 1, which is Labor Day, new head coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels will host the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Below is the ACC schedule for Week Zero and Week 1 of the 2025 season:

WEEK ZERO

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025

Stanford at Hawai’i

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

East Carolina at NC State

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

Alabama at Florida State

California at Oregon State

Georgia Tech at Colorado

LSU at Clemson

Syracuse vs Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA)

Coastal Carolina at Virginia

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville

Elon at Duke

Duquesne at Pitt

East Texas A&M at SMU

Fordham at Boston College

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025

Notre Dame at Miami (FL)

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (in Atlanta)

Monday, Sept. 1, 2025

TCU at North Carolina

On Friday, the ACC will reveal the league-opener for each school at 4:00pm ET on the ACC Network. The complete 2025 ACC football schedule release is set for Monday night at 9:00pm ET during a special two-hour “ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release” on the ACC Network with a simulcast on ESPN2.

Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2024 season. The ACC has released each team’s opponents through 2030.

2025 ACC Football Opponents

Boston College Eagles

2025 Home: Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, SMU

2025 Away: Louisville, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse

Cal Golden Bears

2025 Home: Duke, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia

2025 Away: Boston College, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Clemson Tigers

2025 Home: Syracuse, Duke, Florida State, SMU

2025 Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech

Duke Blue Devils

2025 Home: Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest

2025 Away: Cal, Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse

Florida State Seminoles

2025 Home: Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2025 Away: Clemson, NC State, Stanford, Virginia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

2025 Home: Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

2025 Away: Boston College, Duke, NC State, Wake Forest

Louisville Cardinals

2025 Home: Boston College, Virginia, Clemson, Cal

2025 Away: Pitt, Virginia Tech, Miami, SMU

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

2025 Home: Syracuse, Louisville, NC State, Stanford

2025 Away: Florida State, Pitt, SMU Virginia Tech

NC State Wolfpack

2025 Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

2025 Away: Duke, Miami, Pitt, Wake Forest

North Carolina Tar Heels

2025 Home: Clemson, Duke, Stanford, Virginia

2025 Away: Cal, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Pitt Panthers

2025 Home: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State

2025 Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Syracuse

SMU Mustangs

2025 Home: Louisville, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse

2025 Away: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Wake Forest

Stanford Cardinal

2025 Home: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Pitt

2025 Away: Miami, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia

Syracuse Orange

2025 Home: Boston College, Pitt, North Carolina, Duke

2025 Away: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU

Virginia Cavaliers

2025 Home: Florida State, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2025 Away: Cal, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina

Virginia Tech Hokies

2025 Home: Cal, Louisville, Miami, Wake Forest

2025 Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2025 Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, SMU

2025 Away: Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech