ACC football schedule 2024: Complete Week 1 slate released

The 2024 ACC football schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, January 24, but ahead of that the league unveiled the complete schedule for Week 1 on Monday.

Week 1 action in the ACC will begin on Thursday, Aug. 29 with three teams in action. The North Carolina Tar Heels will travel to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, while the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the NC State Wolfpack will host the Western Carolina Catamounts.

ACC action on Friday, Aug. 30 features two games, which will see the Duke Blue Devils play host to the Elon Phoenix, while the Stanford Cardinal will host the TCU Horned Frogs.

Ten ACC teams will be in action on Saturday, Aug. 31, which features the Clemson Tigers taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

On Monday, Sept. 2, which is Labor Day, the Florida State Seminoles will play host to the Boston College Eagles.

Below is the complete ACC schedule for Week 1 of the 2024 season:

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

North Carolina at Minnesota

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest

Western Carolina at NC State

Friday, Aug. 30, 2024

Elon at Duke

TCU at Stanford

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024

Austin Peay at Louisville

Clemson vs. Georgia (in Atlanta, GA)

Georgia State at Georgia Tech

Houston Christian at SMU

Kent State at Pitt

Miami (FL) at Florida

Ohio at Syracuse

Richmond at Virginia

UC Davis at California

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

Monday, Sept. 2, 2024

Boston College at Florida State

The 2024 ACC football season will kickoff in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 when the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets square off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The reveal of the complete 2024 ACC football schedule is slated for Wednesday with a two-hour special at 5:00pm ET on the ACC Network with a simulcast on ESPN2. The show will feature ACC Huddle host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal, and Mark Richt.

Prior to the full schedule release, ACC PM will announce the specialty Thursday and Friday night games on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 4:00pm ET on ACC Network.

The 2024 ACC football season will be the first for the league as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.

Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2024 season. The ACC has released each team’s opponents through 2030.

2024 ACC Football Opponents

Boston College Eagles

Home: Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse

Away: Florida State, SMU, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Cal Golden Bears

Home: Miami, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse

Away: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Wake Forest

Clemson Tigers

Home: Louisville, NC State, Stanford, Virginia

Away: Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Duke Blue Devils

Home: Florida State, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia Tech

Away: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest

Florida State Seminoles

Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, North Carolina

Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Home: Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State

Away: Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals

Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, SMU

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Stanford, Virginia

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Home: Duke, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

NC State Wolfpack

Home: Duke, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels

Home: Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest

2024 Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Virginia

Pitt Panthers

Home: Cal, Clemson, Syracuse, Virginia

Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU

SMU Mustangs

Home: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Pitt

Away: Duke, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia

Stanford Cardinal

Home: Louisville, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Clemson, NC State, Syracuse

Syracuse Orange

Home: Virginia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Georgia Tech

Away: Pitt, Boston College, NC State, Cal

Virginia Cavaliers

Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU

Away: Clemson, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Hokies

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia

Away: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Home: Cal, Clemson, Duke, Virginia

Away: Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Stanford