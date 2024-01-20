2024 ACC football schedule release moved up to January 24

The 2024 ACC football schedule release has been moved up one week to Wednesday, January 24, the conference announced on Friday.
The reveal of the 2024 ACC football schedule, previously set for Jan. 31, is now slated for Jan. 24 with a two-hour special at 5:00pm ET on the ACC Network with a simulcast on ESPN2. The show will feature ACC Huddle host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal, and Mark Richt.
Prior to the full schedule release, ACC PM will announce the Week 1 matchups on Monday, Jan. 22 and the specialty Thursday and Friday night games on Tuesday, Jan. 23, both at 4:00pm ET on ACC Network.
The 2024 ACC football season will be the first for the league as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.
Beginning in 2024, the 17-team ACC will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference contests. All 17 teams will play each other at least twice in 7 years, once at home and once on the road. The current 14 ACC members will play in California three times over the seven years and no team will travel to California for a conference game in back-to-back seasons.
Additionally, all 17 ACC teams will compete in one division after the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions were eliminated last year. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will advance to the ACC Football Championship Game, which is held annually at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The new ACC schedule model has also protected 16 annual matchups. Per the ACC, “…11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three.”
Below are the 16 protected annual matchups (Georgia Tech and Louisville have none):
- Boston College-Syracuse
- Boston College-Pitt
- Syracuse-Pitt
- North Carolina-Virginia
- North Carolina-Duke
- North Carolina-NC State
- NC State-Wake Forest
- NC State-Duke
- Duke-Wake Forest
- Virginia Tech-Virginia
- Florida State-Clemson
- Miami-Florida State
- Miami-Virginia Tech
- Stanford-Cal
- Stanford-SMU
- Cal-SMU
Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2024 season. The ACC has released each team’s opponents through 2030.
2024 ACC Football Opponents
Home: Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse
Away: Florida State, SMU, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Home: Miami, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse
Away: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Wake Forest
Home: Louisville, NC State, Stanford, Virginia
Away: Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Home: Florida State, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia Tech
Away: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest
Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, North Carolina
Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU
Home: Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State
Away: Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, SMU
Away: Boston College, Clemson, Stanford, Virginia
Home: Duke, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse
Home: Duke, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Away: Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina
Home: Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest
2024 Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Virginia
Home: Cal, Clemson, Syracuse, Virginia
Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU
Home: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Pitt
Away: Duke, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia
Home: Louisville, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Cal, Clemson, NC State, Syracuse
Home: Virginia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Georgia Tech
Away: Pitt, Boston College, NC State, Cal
Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU
Away: Clemson, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia
Away: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse
Home: Cal, Clemson, Duke, Virginia
Away: Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Stanford
I would add UNC-Wake and Miami’s games against the Northeast teams to the protected game list so that these games can be played on Thanksgiving weekend:
Virginia-Virginia Tech
4 ACC-SEC rivalries
Tobacco Road rotation
Boston College or Pittsburgh at Syracuse or Miami
Even years only:
UCLA at California
Stanford at SMU
Odd years only:
Notre Dame at Stanford
California at SMU
(Last four games are played earlier in the season when at the opposite locations).