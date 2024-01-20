2024 ACC football schedule release moved up to January 24

The 2024 ACC football schedule release has been moved up one week to Wednesday, January 24, the conference announced on Friday.

The reveal of the 2024 ACC football schedule, previously set for Jan. 31, is now slated for Jan. 24 with a two-hour special at 5:00pm ET on the ACC Network with a simulcast on ESPN2. The show will feature ACC Huddle host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal, and Mark Richt.

Prior to the full schedule release, ACC PM will announce the Week 1 matchups on Monday, Jan. 22 and the specialty Thursday and Friday night games on Tuesday, Jan. 23, both at 4:00pm ET on ACC Network.

The 2024 ACC football season will be the first for the league as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.

Beginning in 2024, the 17-team ACC will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference contests. All 17 teams will play each other at least twice in 7 years, once at home and once on the road. The current 14 ACC members will play in California three times over the seven years and no team will travel to California for a conference game in back-to-back seasons.

Additionally, all 17 ACC teams will compete in one division after the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions were eliminated last year. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will advance to the ACC Football Championship Game, which is held annually at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The new ACC schedule model has also protected 16 annual matchups. Per the ACC, “…11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three.”

Below are the 16 protected annual matchups (Georgia Tech and Louisville have none):

Boston College-Syracuse

Boston College-Pitt

Syracuse-Pitt

North Carolina-Virginia

North Carolina-Duke

North Carolina-NC State

NC State-Wake Forest

NC State-Duke

Duke-Wake Forest

Virginia Tech-Virginia

Florida State-Clemson

Miami-Florida State

Miami-Virginia Tech

Stanford-Cal

Stanford-SMU

Cal-SMU

Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2024 season. The ACC has released each team’s opponents through 2030.

2024 ACC Football Opponents

Boston College Eagles

Home: Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse

Away: Florida State, SMU, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Cal Golden Bears

Home: Miami, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse

Away: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Wake Forest

Clemson Tigers

Home: Louisville, NC State, Stanford, Virginia

Away: Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Duke Blue Devils

Home: Florida State, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia Tech

Away: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest

Florida State Seminoles

Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, North Carolina

Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Home: Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State

Away: Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals

Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, SMU

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Stanford, Virginia

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Home: Duke, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

NC State Wolfpack

Home: Duke, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels

Home: Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest

2024 Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Virginia

Pitt Panthers

Home: Cal, Clemson, Syracuse, Virginia

Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU

SMU Mustangs

Home: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Pitt

Away: Duke, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia

Stanford Cardinal

Home: Louisville, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Clemson, NC State, Syracuse

Syracuse Orange

Home: Virginia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Georgia Tech

Away: Pitt, Boston College, NC State, Cal

Virginia Cavaliers

Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, SMU

Away: Clemson, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Hokies

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia

Away: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Home: Cal, Clemson, Duke, Virginia

Away: Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Stanford