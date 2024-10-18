Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin extend football series through 2027

The Abilene Christian Wildcats (ACU) and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (SFA) have extended their football series through the 2027 season, ACU announced Thursday.

Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin previously announced contests for this season at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Nov. 23 and next season at ACU’s Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas, on Sept. 13.

With the extension of the series, ACU will host SFA on Sept. 12, 2026 before returning the game in Nacogdoches on Sept. 18, 2027.

Abilene Christian, a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), and Stephen F. Austin, who returned to the Southland Conference this season, first met on the gridiron in 1973 and have played every season since 2014. The Wildcats won the most recent contest between the two schools last season in Nacogdoches, 34-27, but the Lumberjacks still hold a narrow advantage in the series, 13-12.

“We may be in different conferences now, but continuing to play SFA in football and basketball every year remains a high priority for us at ACU,” Abilene Christian University Vice President for Athletics Zack Lassiter said. “It’s a great rivalry for our student-athletes, coaches and fans. I’m grateful that [Director of Athletics] Michael McBroom and SFA share that vision.”

Abilene Christian is currently 4-3 overall and 3-1 in UAC play so far this season. Stephen F. Austin owns a 4-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in Southland Conference action.

