Stephen F. Austin to rejoin Southland Conference in 2024

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will rejoin the Southland Conference beginning on July 1, 2024, it was announced Wednesday.
Stephen F. Austin returns to its long-time home after playing three seasons in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), which was later named the ASUN-WAC Alliance before changing to the United Athletic Conference (UAC).
“We are in a dynamic, new era of college athletics,” said Michael McBroom, SFA Director of Athletics. “We need stability, but also bold and strategic thinking to ensure a bright future for SFA. The SLC is a conference on the rise, with visionary leadership and a strategic plan that aligns with our own goals for our athletics program and the university. This affiliation puts in an incredibly competitive and historic athletic community, aligns us with regional peers in Texas and Louisiana and allows us a greater opportunity to engage with our alumni, fans and prospective students across the entire region. This was an easy decision for us in that the SLC offered us an opportunity to boldly move forward with confidence and excitement.”
The Lumberjacks will compete in the Southland Conference in football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s golf, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, softball, beach volleyball. and women’s tennis. SFA bowling will continue to compete in Conference USA.
“It is a privilege to welcome a proven winner both athletically and academically in Stephen F. Austin to the Southland Conference,” Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant exclaimed. “As we continue to see a trending evolution in college athletics, we are proud to continue our upward momentum and build upon our rich geographic footprint with an institution that shares like-minded priorities that put the student-athlete first. Historically and currently in its leadership, SFA has shown a commitment to success in its athletic department that strengthens our league and enhances the competitive spirit within our conference.”
Stephen F. Austin’s return to the Southland Conference will bring the membership roster up to nine football-playing members in 2024. The Lumberjacks will join returning members Houston Christian (HCU), Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Incarnate Word (UIW).
“We are thrilled to announce SFA’s membership in the Southland Conference, which marks a significant step forward for our athletics program and our university as a whole,” said Dr. Neal Weaver, SFA University President. “Joining the SLC not only provides our student-athletes with enhanced collegiate experience and exposure but also aligns with our commitment to excellence in all areas. We look forward to fostering new and old rivalries, strengthening our community engagement, and showcasing the incredible talent and spirit of our student body.”
In 2025, the Southland Conference will expand to 10 teams when the UTRGV Vaqueros play their first official season of football.
As a result of Stephen F. Austin rejoining the Southland in 2024, the conference will have to revise its 2024 football schedule. That schedule is expected to be released on Thursday, per a report from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Future Stephen F. Austin Football Schedules
I think it was when UTRGV moved to the Southland, I commented that I wouldn’t be shocked to see more WAC schools leave for/return to the Southland.
SFA now joins that list.
We will see about ACU, Tarleton State, and UTA.
WAC now has 7 full members for 2025-26 (CBU, UTU, SUU, UVU, and the aforementioned 3). Will they add some D2 schools to keep the conference alive? Or maybe poach N. Colo from the Big Sky? Or will those schools find other conferences, and the WAC will disband?
Why would N Colorado leave the Big Sky for the disintegrating WAC? I thought is was a mistake for Southern Utah to do so. The Big Sky, Missouri Valley and Colonial are top of FCS Football. The Big Sky is stable.
Northern Colorado usually finishes at the bottom of the Big Sky.
They’ve been rumored to join the Summit in all other sports.
Northern Colorado going to the Summit is one thing, but it wouldn’t be for football. A lot of the Summit League football teams are in the MVFC. UNC isn’t going to be any better there than they are in the Big Sky. For the record, UNC probably wouldn’t be a factor in the WAC/United either. Probably not competitive anywhere that is full scholarship FCS.
Three months before the season starts is ridiculous.
Amen.
Agreed. Why are they doing it so close to the start of the season. They should have made a decision much earlier or wait a year to do it.
I still think SFA and Eastern Kentucky should go FBS as members of the Sun Belt, because of the games I want the conference to schedule for Thanksgiving weekend.
Good one Dan!
Dan, your posts are equally as annoying as Z-Man’s are, or should I say 114% more annoying. You’re like the pot calling the kettle black. If he’s cuckoo, you’re just as cuckoo. I used to enjoy reading the comment section until the two of you started infiltrating it.
MrVandy If you do not like Comment section please leave it alone I only wish Z-Man would appreciate College Football instead of destroying it & I do my very to respect College Football despite some of My suggestions & always accept anything even if my wish do not come true.
In the past, you’ve commented about what you would like your random week TV matchup to be even though it has nothing to do with the post you’re commenting on. Your 114% obsession is just as annoying as Z’s various repeated realignment proposals and desire to go to 7 conference games. I otherwise DO ENJOY the comment section, save for your’s and his posts. If you can, try to use punctuation, as it will make your posts more readable. I’m sorry if this is offending you, but you seem to always pounce on Z (EVERY TIME HE COMMENTS), and your comments are no better.
MrVandy I will accept criticism.