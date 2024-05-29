Stephen F. Austin to rejoin Southland Conference in 2024

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will rejoin the Southland Conference beginning on July 1, 2024, it was announced Wednesday.

Stephen F. Austin returns to its long-time home after playing three seasons in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), which was later named the ASUN-WAC Alliance before changing to the United Athletic Conference (UAC).

“We are in a dynamic, new era of college athletics,” said Michael McBroom, SFA Director of Athletics. “We need stability, but also bold and strategic thinking to ensure a bright future for SFA. The SLC is a conference on the rise, with visionary leadership and a strategic plan that aligns with our own goals for our athletics program and the university. This affiliation puts in an incredibly competitive and historic athletic community, aligns us with regional peers in Texas and Louisiana and allows us a greater opportunity to engage with our alumni, fans and prospective students across the entire region. This was an easy decision for us in that the SLC offered us an opportunity to boldly move forward with confidence and excitement.”

The Lumberjacks will compete in the Southland Conference in football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s golf, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, softball, beach volleyball. and women’s tennis. SFA bowling will continue to compete in Conference USA.

“It is a privilege to welcome a proven winner both athletically and academically in Stephen F. Austin to the Southland Conference,” Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant exclaimed. “As we continue to see a trending evolution in college athletics, we are proud to continue our upward momentum and build upon our rich geographic footprint with an institution that shares like-minded priorities that put the student-athlete first. Historically and currently in its leadership, SFA has shown a commitment to success in its athletic department that strengthens our league and enhances the competitive spirit within our conference.”

Stephen F. Austin’s return to the Southland Conference will bring the membership roster up to nine football-playing members in 2024. The Lumberjacks will join returning members Houston Christian (HCU), Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Incarnate Word (UIW).

“We are thrilled to announce SFA’s membership in the Southland Conference, which marks a significant step forward for our athletics program and our university as a whole,” said Dr. Neal Weaver, SFA University President. “Joining the SLC not only provides our student-athletes with enhanced collegiate experience and exposure but also aligns with our commitment to excellence in all areas. We look forward to fostering new and old rivalries, strengthening our community engagement, and showcasing the incredible talent and spirit of our student body.”

In 2025, the Southland Conference will expand to 10 teams when the UTRGV Vaqueros play their first official season of football.

As a result of Stephen F. Austin rejoining the Southland in 2024, the conference will have to revise its 2024 football schedule. That schedule is expected to be released on Thursday, per a report from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

