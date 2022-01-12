Abilene Christian adds Western New Mexico to 2022 football schedule

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have added the Western New Mexico Mustangs to their 2022 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Abilene Christian will host Western New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Abilene Christian is a member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Western New Mexico competes in the Lone Star Conference in Division II.

The addition of Western New Mexico completes the non-conference schedule for Abilene Christian in 2022. The Wildcats are also slated to host the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sept. 10 and travel to face the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 17 and North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Oct. 29.

On Wednesday, the WAC announced their conference football schedule for the 2022 season. Abilene Christian will host Lamar (Sept. 1), Southern Utah (Oct. 15), and Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 19) and will travel to play Dixie State (Oct. 1), Sam Houston (Oct. 8), UIW (Oct. 22), and Tarleton State (Nov. 12).

2022 Abilene Christian Football Schedule