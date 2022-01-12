2022 WAC football schedule announced

The 2022 WAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Lamar at Abilene Christian.

The 2022 season is the first full conference season for the WAC since they dropped football following the 2012 season. Last season, the WAC and ASUN formed an alliance that was dubbed the WAC–ASUN Challenge.

The WAC will include eight football-playing schools in 2022 — Abilene Christian, Dixie State, Lamar, Sam Houston, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, and UIW. Note that Dixie State University will change their name to Utah Tech University on July 1, 2022.

All WAC home games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

2022 WAC Football Schedules



2022 WAC Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Lamar at Abilene Christian

Saturday, Sept. 24

Dixie State at Southern Utah

Sam Houston at UIW

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Oct. 1

Abilene Christian at Dixie State

Tarleton at Lamar

Stephen F. Austin vs. Sam Houston (at NRG Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston

Lamar at Dixie State

UIW at Stephen F. Austin

Tarleton at Southern Utah

Saturday, Oct. 15

Southern Utah at Abilene Christian

Saturday, Oct. 22

Abilene Christian at UIW

Sam Houston at Tarleton

Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dixie State at Stephen F. Austin

UIW at Tarleton

Southern Utah at Lamar

Saturday, Nov. 5

Sam Houston at Dixie State

Lamar at UIW

Tarleton at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Nov. 12

Abilene Christian at Tarleton

Dixie State at UIW

Southern Utah at Sam Houston

Saturday, Nov. 19

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian

UIW at Southern Utah

Sam Houston at Lamar

