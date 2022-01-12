2022 WAC football schedule announced

The 2022 WAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Lamar at Abilene Christian.
The 2022 season is the first full conference season for the WAC since they dropped football following the 2012 season. Last season, the WAC and ASUN formed an alliance that was dubbed the WAC–ASUN Challenge.
The WAC will include eight football-playing schools in 2022 — Abilene Christian, Dixie State, Lamar, Sam Houston, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, and UIW. Note that Dixie State University will change their name to Utah Tech University on July 1, 2022.
All WAC home games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
2022 WAC Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Lamar at Abilene Christian
Saturday, Sept. 24
Dixie State at Southern Utah
Sam Houston at UIW
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin
Saturday, Oct. 1
Abilene Christian at Dixie State
Tarleton at Lamar
Stephen F. Austin vs. Sam Houston (at NRG Stadium)
Saturday, Oct. 8
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston
Lamar at Dixie State
UIW at Stephen F. Austin
Tarleton at Southern Utah
Saturday, Oct. 15
Southern Utah at Abilene Christian
Saturday, Oct. 22
Abilene Christian at UIW
Sam Houston at Tarleton
Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dixie State at Stephen F. Austin
UIW at Tarleton
Southern Utah at Lamar
Saturday, Nov. 5
Sam Houston at Dixie State
Lamar at UIW
Tarleton at Stephen F. Austin
Saturday, Nov. 12
Abilene Christian at Tarleton
Dixie State at UIW
Southern Utah at Sam Houston
Saturday, Nov. 19
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian
UIW at Southern Utah
Sam Houston at Lamar