ABC to air six additional Monday Night Football games in 2024

ABC will air six additional Monday Night Football games in 2024, the network has announced.

The additional simulcasts came about after discussions between ABC, its Disney sibling ESPN (which produces the Monday Night Football telecast), and the NFL.

Games added today include Bills at Jets on Oct. 14, Ravens at Bucs on Oct. 21, Bucs at Chiefs on Nov. 4, Texans at Cowboys on Nov. 18, Ravens at Chargers on Nov. 25, and Saints at Packers on Dec. 23.

Overall, the NFL Monday Night Football Schedule in 2024 includes 23 regular-season games. For the second straight season, flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 and continuing through Week 17.

2024 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Monday, Sept. 9 (Week 1)

49ers 32, Jets 19

Monday, Sept. 16 (Week 2)

Falcons 22, Eagles 21

Monday, Sept. 23 (Week 3)

Bills 47, Jaguars 10

Commanders 38, Bengals 33

Monday, Sept. 30 (Week 4)

Titans 31, Dolphins 12

Lions 42, Seahawks 29

Monday, Oct. 7 (Week 5)

Chiefs 26, Saints 13

Monday, Oct. 14 (Week 6)

Bills at Jets – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Oct. 21 (Week 7)

Ravens at Buccaneers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Chargers at Cardinals – 9pm, ESPN+

Monday, Oct. 28 (Week 8)

Giants at Steelers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Nov. 4 (Week 9)

Buccaneers at Chiefs – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Nov. 11 (Week 10)

Dolphins at Rams – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Nov. 18 (Week 11)

Texans at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Nov. 25 (Week 12)

Ravens at Chargers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Dec. 2 (Week 13)

Browns at Broncos – 8:15pm, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 9 (Week 14)

Bengals at Cowboys – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Dec. 16 (Week 15)

Bears at Vikings – 8pm, ABC

Falcons at Raiders – 8:30pm, ESPN

Monday, Dec. 23 (Week 16)

Saints at Packers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Monday, Dec. 30 (Week 17)

Lions at 49ers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Saturday, Jan. 4 (Week 18)

To be announced.

