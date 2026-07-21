2027 Arkansas State at Virginia football game moved to Week Zero

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott yells from the sidelines against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Arkansas State Red Wolves at Virginia Cavaliers football game in 2027 has been moved to Week Zero, both schools announced Tuesday.

The Arkansas State-Virginia game, originally scheduled for Week 3 on Saturday, September 18, will now be played on Saturday, August 28, 2027. The Cavaliers will host the Red Wolves at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., which will mark the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two schools.

Back in June, the NCAA officially announced a move to a standardized 14‑week regular‑season format beginning in fall 2027. Under the new structure, most FBS seasons will begin in Week Zero (i.e. the weekend prior to Labor Day weekend) and conclude the week after Thanksgiving.

Previously, only Hawaii and teams that play in Hawaii, plus their opponents, were allowed the option to play in Week Zero. FCS teams were also allowed to play in Week Zero if the game was nationally televised, but that exception was eliminated beginning this fall.

Virginia has one other non-conference contest set for the 2027 season — a September 25 home matchup against the William & Mary Tribe.

Arkansas State’s 2027 non-conference schedule is complete with four opponents. After opening the season in Week Zero against Virginia, the Red Wolves will open their home slate at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., against Central Arkansas on Sept. 4 and Memphis on Sept. 11. A trip to Missouri State on Sept. 25 closes out non-league play.

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