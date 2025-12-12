The SEC football schedule for the 2026 season was released on Thursday evening, and it kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 5.
The 2026 season will be the first for the SEC with a nine-game conference football schedule. Conference play in 2026 begins on Saturday, Sept. 12 with Alabama traveling to Kentucky. The season will conclude with the 2026 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Below are the 2026 SEC team-by-team football schedules for each SEC school. Click the links to view the full schedule with helmets, stadiums, etc.
2026 SEC team-by-team football schedules
2026 Alabama Football Schedule
09/05 – EAST CAROLINA
09/12 – at Kentucky
09/19 – FLORIDA STATE
09/26 – SOUTH CAROLINA
10/03 – at Mississippi State
10/10 – GEORGIA
10/17 – at Tennessee
10/24 – TEXAS A&M
10/31 – Open Date
11/07 – at LSU
11/14 – at Vanderbilt
11/21 – CHATTANOOGA
11/28 – AUBURN
2026 Arkansas Football Schedule
09/05 – NORTH ALABAMA
09/12 – at Utah
09/19 – GEORGIA
09/26 – TULSA
10/03 – at Texas A&M
10/10 – TENNESSEE
10/17 – at Vanderbilt
10/24 – Open Date
10/31 – MISSOURI
11/07 – at Auburn
11/14 – SOUTH CAROLINA
11/21 – at Texas
11/28 – LSU
09/05 – vs. BAYLOR (Atlanta)
09/12 – SOUTHERN MISS
09/19 – FLORIDA
09/26 – VANDERBILT
10/03 – at Tennessee
10/10 – Open Date
10/17 – at Georgia
10/24 – LSU
10/31 – at Ole Miss
11/07 – ARKANSAS
11/14 – at Mississippi State
11/21 – SAMFORD
11/28 – at Alabama
2026 Florida Football Schedule
09/05 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC
09/12 – CAMPBELL
09/19 – at Auburn
09/26 – OLE MISS
10/03 – at Missouri
10/10 – SOUTH CAROLINA
10/17 – at Texas
10/24 – Open Date
10/31 – vs. Georgia (Atlanta)
11/07 – OKLAHOMA
11/14 – at Kentucky
11/21 – VANDERBILT
11/28 – at Florida State
2026 Georgia Football Schedule
09/05 – TENNESSEE STATE
09/12 – WESTERN KENTUCKY
09/19 – at Arkansas
09/26 – OKLAHOMA
10/03 – VANDERBILT
10/10 – at Alabama
10/17 – AUBURN
10/24 – Open Date
10/31 – vs. FLORIDA (Atlanta)
11/07 – at Ole Miss
11/14 – MISSOURI
11/21 – at South Carolina
11/28 – GEORGIA TECH
2026 Kentucky Football Schedule
09/05 – YOUNGSTOWN STATE
09/12 – ALABAMA
09/19 – at Texas A&M
09/26 – SOUTH ALABAMA
10/03 – at South Carolina
10/10 – LSU
10/17 – at Oklahoma
10/24 – VANDERBILT
10/31 – Open Date
11/07 – at Tennessee
11/14 – FLORIDA
11/21 – at Missouri
11/28 – LOUISVILLE
09/05 – CLEMSON
09/12 – LOUISIANA TECH
09/19 – at Ole Miss
09/26 – TEXAS A&M
10/03 – McNEESE
10/10 – at Kentucky
10/17 – MISSISSIPPI STATE
10/24 – at Auburn
10/31 – Open Date
11/07 – ALABAMA
11/14 – TEXAS
11/21 – at Tennessee
11/28 – at Arkansas
2026 Ole Miss Football Schedule
09/05 – vs. Louisville (Nashville)
09/12 – CHARLOTTE
09/19 – LSU
09/26 – at Florida
10/03 – Open Date
10/10 – at Vanderbilt
10/17 – MISSOURI
10/24 – at Texas
10/31 – AUBURN
11/07 – GEORGIA
11/14 – at Oklahoma
11/21 – WOFFORD
11/28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE
2026 Mississippi State Football Schedule
09/05 – ULM
09/12 – at Minnesota
09/19 – at South Carolina
09/26 – MISSOURI
10/03 – ALABAMA
10/10 – Open Date
10/17 – at LSU
10/24 – OKLAHOMA
10/31 – at Texas
11/07 – VANDERBILT
11/14 – AUBURN
11/21 – TENNESSEE TECH
11/28 – at Ole Miss
2026 Missouri Football Schedule
09/05 – ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
09/12 – at Kansas
09/19 – TROY
09/26 – at Mississippi State
10/03 – FLORIDA
10/10 – TEXAS A&M
10/17 – at Ole Miss
10/24 – Open Date
10/31 – at Arkansas
11/07 – TEXAS
11/14 – at Georgia
11/21 – KENTUCKY
11/28 – OKLAHOMA
2026 Oklahoma Football Schedule
09/05 – UTEP
09/12 – at Michigan
09/19 – NEW MEXICO
09/26 – at Georgia
10/03 – Open Date
10/10 – vs. TEXAS (Dallas)
10/17 – KENTUCKY
10/24 – at Mississippi State
10/31 – SOUTH CAROLINA
11/07 – at Florida
11/14 – OLE MISS
11/21 – TEXAS A&M
11/28 – at Missouri
2026 South Carolina Football Schedule
09/05 – KENT STATE
09/12 – TOWSON
09/19 – MISSISSIPPI STATE
09/26 – at Alabama
10/03 – KENTUCKY
10/10 – at Florida
10/17 – Open Date
10/24 – TENNESSEE
10/31 – at Oklahoma
11/07 – TEXAS A&M
11/14 – at Arkansas
11/21 – GEORGIA
11/28 – at Clemson
2026 Tennessee Football Schedule
09/05 – FURMAN
09/12 – at Georgia Tech
09/19 – KENNESAW STATE
09/26 – TEXAS
10/03 – AUBURN
10/10 – at Arkansas
10/17 – ALABAMA
10/24 – at South Carolina
10/31 – Open Date
11/07 – KENTUCKY
11/14 – at Texas A&M
11/21 – LSU
11/28 – at Vanderbilt
09/05 – TEXAS STATE
09/12 – OHIO STATE
09/19 – UTSA
09/26 – at Tennessee
10/03 – Open Date
10/10 – vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
10/17 – FLORIDA
10/24 – OLE MISS
10/31 – MISSISSIPPI STATE
11/07 – at Missouri
11/14 – at LSU
11/21 – ARKANSAS
11/27 – at Texas A&M (Fri.)
2026 Texas A&M Football Schedule
09/05 – MISSOURI STATE
09/12 – ARIZONA STATE
09/19 – KENTUCKY
09/26 – at LSU
10/03 – ARKANSAS
10/10 – at Missouri
10/17 – THE CITADEL
10/24 – at Alabama
10/31 – Open Date
11/07 – at South Carolina
11/14 – TENNESSEE
11/21 – at Oklahoma
11/27 – TEXAS (Fri.)
2026 Vanderbilt Football Schedule
09/05 – AUSTIN PEAY
09/12 – DELAWARE
09/19 – NC STATE
09/26 – at Auburn
10/03 – at Georgia
10/10 – OLE MISS
10/17 – ARKANSAS
10/24 – at Kentucky
10/31 – Open Date
11/07 – at Mississippi State
11/14 – ALABAMA
11/21 – at Florida
11/28 – TENNESSEE
