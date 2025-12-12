The SEC football schedule for the 2026 season was released on Thursday evening, and it kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The 2026 season will be the first for the SEC with a nine-game conference football schedule. Conference play in 2026 begins on Saturday, Sept. 12 with Alabama traveling to Kentucky. The season will conclude with the 2026 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Below are the 2026 SEC team-by-team football schedules for each SEC school. Click the links to view the full schedule with helmets, stadiums, etc.

2026 SEC team-by-team football schedules

2026 Alabama Football Schedule

09/05 – EAST CAROLINA

09/12 – at Kentucky

09/19 – FLORIDA STATE

09/26 – SOUTH CAROLINA

10/03 – at Mississippi State

10/10 – GEORGIA

10/17 – at Tennessee

10/24 – TEXAS A&M

10/31 – Open Date

11/07 – at LSU

11/14 – at Vanderbilt

11/21 – CHATTANOOGA

11/28 – AUBURN

2026 Arkansas Football Schedule

09/05 – NORTH ALABAMA

09/12 – at Utah

09/19 – GEORGIA

09/26 – TULSA

10/03 – at Texas A&M

10/10 – TENNESSEE

10/17 – at Vanderbilt

10/24 – Open Date

10/31 – MISSOURI

11/07 – at Auburn

11/14 – SOUTH CAROLINA

11/21 – at Texas

11/28 – LSU

2026 Auburn Football Schedule

09/05 – vs. BAYLOR (Atlanta)

09/12 – SOUTHERN MISS

09/19 – FLORIDA

09/26 – VANDERBILT

10/03 – at Tennessee

10/10 – Open Date

10/17 – at Georgia

10/24 – LSU

10/31 – at Ole Miss

11/07 – ARKANSAS

11/14 – at Mississippi State

11/21 – SAMFORD

11/28 – at Alabama

2026 Florida Football Schedule

09/05 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC

09/12 – CAMPBELL

09/19 – at Auburn

09/26 – OLE MISS

10/03 – at Missouri

10/10 – SOUTH CAROLINA

10/17 – at Texas

10/24 – Open Date

10/31 – vs. Georgia (Atlanta)

11/07 – OKLAHOMA

11/14 – at Kentucky

11/21 – VANDERBILT

11/28 – at Florida State

2026 Georgia Football Schedule

09/05 – TENNESSEE STATE

09/12 – WESTERN KENTUCKY

09/19 – at Arkansas

09/26 – OKLAHOMA

10/03 – VANDERBILT

10/10 – at Alabama

10/17 – AUBURN

10/24 – Open Date

10/31 – vs. FLORIDA (Atlanta)

11/07 – at Ole Miss

11/14 – MISSOURI

11/21 – at South Carolina

11/28 – GEORGIA TECH

2026 Kentucky Football Schedule

09/05 – YOUNGSTOWN STATE

09/12 – ALABAMA

09/19 – at Texas A&M

09/26 – SOUTH ALABAMA

10/03 – at South Carolina

10/10 – LSU

10/17 – at Oklahoma

10/24 – VANDERBILT

10/31 – Open Date

11/07 – at Tennessee

11/14 – FLORIDA

11/21 – at Missouri

11/28 – LOUISVILLE

2026 LSU Football Schedule

09/05 – CLEMSON

09/12 – LOUISIANA TECH

09/19 – at Ole Miss

09/26 – TEXAS A&M

10/03 – McNEESE

10/10 – at Kentucky

10/17 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

10/24 – at Auburn

10/31 – Open Date

11/07 – ALABAMA

11/14 – TEXAS

11/21 – at Tennessee

11/28 – at Arkansas

2026 Ole Miss Football Schedule

09/05 – vs. Louisville (Nashville)

09/12 – CHARLOTTE

09/19 – LSU

09/26 – at Florida

10/03 – Open Date

10/10 – at Vanderbilt

10/17 – MISSOURI

10/24 – at Texas

10/31 – AUBURN

11/07 – GEORGIA

11/14 – at Oklahoma

11/21 – WOFFORD

11/28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

2026 Mississippi State Football Schedule

09/05 – ULM

09/12 – at Minnesota

09/19 – at South Carolina

09/26 – MISSOURI

10/03 – ALABAMA

10/10 – Open Date

10/17 – at LSU

10/24 – OKLAHOMA

10/31 – at Texas

11/07 – VANDERBILT

11/14 – AUBURN

11/21 – TENNESSEE TECH

11/28 – at Ole Miss

2026 Missouri Football Schedule

09/05 – ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

09/12 – at Kansas

09/19 – TROY

09/26 – at Mississippi State

10/03 – FLORIDA

10/10 – TEXAS A&M

10/17 – at Ole Miss

10/24 – Open Date

10/31 – at Arkansas

11/07 – TEXAS

11/14 – at Georgia

11/21 – KENTUCKY

11/28 – OKLAHOMA

2026 Oklahoma Football Schedule

09/05 – UTEP

09/12 – at Michigan

09/19 – NEW MEXICO

09/26 – at Georgia

10/03 – Open Date

10/10 – vs. TEXAS (Dallas)

10/17 – KENTUCKY

10/24 – at Mississippi State

10/31 – SOUTH CAROLINA

11/07 – at Florida

11/14 – OLE MISS

11/21 – TEXAS A&M

11/28 – at Missouri

2026 South Carolina Football Schedule

09/05 – KENT STATE

09/12 – TOWSON

09/19 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

09/26 – at Alabama

10/03 – KENTUCKY

10/10 – at Florida

10/17 – Open Date

10/24 – TENNESSEE

10/31 – at Oklahoma

11/07 – TEXAS A&M

11/14 – at Arkansas

11/21 – GEORGIA

11/28 – at Clemson

2026 Tennessee Football Schedule

09/05 – FURMAN

09/12 – at Georgia Tech

09/19 – KENNESAW STATE

09/26 – TEXAS

10/03 – AUBURN

10/10 – at Arkansas

10/17 – ALABAMA

10/24 – at South Carolina

10/31 – Open Date

11/07 – KENTUCKY

11/14 – at Texas A&M

11/21 – LSU

11/28 – at Vanderbilt

2026 Texas Football Schedule

09/05 – TEXAS STATE

09/12 – OHIO STATE

09/19 – UTSA

09/26 – at Tennessee

10/03 – Open Date

10/10 – vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

10/17 – FLORIDA

10/24 – OLE MISS

10/31 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

11/07 – at Missouri

11/14 – at LSU

11/21 – ARKANSAS

11/27 – at Texas A&M (Fri.)

2026 Texas A&M Football Schedule

09/05 – MISSOURI STATE

09/12 – ARIZONA STATE

09/19 – KENTUCKY

09/26 – at LSU

10/03 – ARKANSAS

10/10 – at Missouri

10/17 – THE CITADEL

10/24 – at Alabama

10/31 – Open Date

11/07 – at South Carolina

11/14 – TENNESSEE

11/21 – at Oklahoma

11/27 – TEXAS (Fri.)

2026 Vanderbilt Football Schedule

09/05 – AUSTIN PEAY

09/12 – DELAWARE

09/19 – NC STATE

09/26 – at Auburn

10/03 – at Georgia

10/10 – OLE MISS

10/17 – ARKANSAS

10/24 – at Kentucky

10/31 – Open Date

11/07 – at Mississippi State

11/14 – ALABAMA

11/21 – at Florida

11/28 – TENNESSEE