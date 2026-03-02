2026 NEC Football Schedule announced

The 2026 Northeast Conference (NEC) Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, August 29 with Wagner hosting Robert Morris.
The NEC will again feature eight teams this season, albeit with a slightly different makeup. New Haven will be fully integrated into the conference schedule in 2026, while Saint Francis is dropping down to the Division III level.
The NEC football schedule for the 2026 season will feature eight conference members playing a full round-robin schedule of seven games, with a minimum of four and a maximum of five non-conference games per team.
NEC members in 2026 include the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, Duquesne Dukes, LIU Sharks, Mercyhurst Lakers, New Haven Chargers, Robert Morris Colonials, Stonehill Skyhawks, and Wagner Seahawks.
NEC members playing Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents this season include Central Connecticut (Toledo), Duquesne (Air Force, Washington State), LIU (Kansas and FIU), Mercyhurst (New Mexico and New Mexico State), Robert Morris (Akron), Stonehill (UMass and Ohio), and Wagner (James Madison and California).
Four previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving NEC teams were also revealed today and are listed below:
Sept. 5 – Southern Connecticut at Wagner
Sept. 19 – Glenville State at Mercyhurst
Sept. 26 – New Haven at Merrimack
Oct. 31 – Wagner at Merrimack
2026 NEC Football Schedules
- 2026 Central Connecticut Football Schedule
- 2026 Duquesne Football Schedule
- 2026 LIU Football Schedule
- 2026 Mercyhurst Football Schedule
- 2026 New Haven Football Schedule
- 2026 Robert Morris Football Schedule
- 2026 Stonehill Football Schedule
- 2026 Wagner Football Schedule
2026 NEC Football Schedule
Thursday, Aug 27
Mercyhurst at Youngstown State
LIU at North Dakota
Friday, Aug 28
Marist at New Haven
Saturday, Aug 29
Bryant at Stonehill
CCSU at South Dakota
Robert Morris at Wagner
Friday, Sept 4
LIU at Kansas
Saturday, Sept 5
Duquesne at Air Force
Mercyhurst at New Mexico State
Fordham at CCSU
West Virginia State at Robert Morris
Southern Conn. at Wagner
Stonehill at New Haven
Saturday, Sept 12
Duquesne at Youngstown State
Robert Morris at Akron
Wagner at James Madison
Mercyhurst at New Mexico
CCSU at Toledo
Stonehill at New Hampshire
UAlbany at LIU
New Haven at South Dakota State
Saturday, Sept 19
Duquesne at Washington State
Wagner at California
CCSU at Montana State
Brown at New Haven
Stonehill at UMass
Villanova at LIU
Glenville State at Mercyhurst
Saturday, Sept 26
Robert Morris at Buffalo
Stonehill at Ohio
Mercyhurst at WKU
LIU at FIU
New Haven at Merrimack
Saturday, Oct 3
Norfolk State at Robert Morris
New Haven at Austin Peay
Mercyhurst at LIU
Wagner at CCSU
Saturday, Oct 10
Princeton at Wagner
Stonehill at Sacred Heart
Robert Morris at Morgan State
AIC at CCSU
LIU at Duquesne
Saturday, Oct 17
CCSU at Mercyhurst
Duquesne at Stonehill
LIU at Wagner
New Haven at Robert Morris
Saturday, Oct 24
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris
New Haven at CCSU
Stonehill at LIU
Wagner at Duquesne
Saturday, Oct 31
Duquesne at New Haven
Mercyhurst at Stonehill
Robert Morris at CCSU
Wagner at Merrimack
Saturday, Nov 7
CCSU at Stonehill
LIU at New Haven
Robert Morris at Duquesne
Wagner at Mercyhurst
Saturday, Nov 14
CCSU at LIU
Mercyhurst at Duquesne
New Haven at Wagner
Stonehill at Robert Morris
Saturday, Nov 21
Duquesne at CCSU
LIU at Robert Morris
New Haven at Mercyhurst
Wagner at Stonehill
https://x.com/FBSchedules/status/2028518372028064086
NEC Football Schedule (Composite)