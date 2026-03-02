2026 NEC Football Schedule announced

The 2026 Northeast Conference (NEC) Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, August 29 with Wagner hosting Robert Morris.

The NEC will again feature eight teams this season, albeit with a slightly different makeup. New Haven will be fully integrated into the conference schedule in 2026, while Saint Francis is dropping down to the Division III level.

The NEC football schedule for the 2026 season will feature eight conference members playing a full round-robin schedule of seven games, with a minimum of four and a maximum of five non-conference games per team.

NEC members in 2026 include the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, Duquesne Dukes, LIU Sharks, Mercyhurst Lakers, New Haven Chargers, Robert Morris Colonials, Stonehill Skyhawks, and Wagner Seahawks.

NEC members playing Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents this season include Central Connecticut (Toledo), Duquesne (Air Force, Washington State), LIU (Kansas and FIU), Mercyhurst (New Mexico and New Mexico State), Robert Morris (Akron), Stonehill (UMass and Ohio), and Wagner (James Madison and California).

Four previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving NEC teams were also revealed today and are listed below:

Sept. 5 – Southern Connecticut at Wagner

Sept. 19 – Glenville State at Mercyhurst

Sept. 26 – New Haven at Merrimack

Oct. 31 – Wagner at Merrimack

2026 NEC Football Schedules

Thursday, Aug 27

Mercyhurst at Youngstown State

LIU at North Dakota

Friday, Aug 28

Marist at New Haven

Saturday, Aug 29

Bryant at Stonehill

CCSU at South Dakota

Robert Morris at Wagner

Friday, Sept 4

LIU at Kansas

Saturday, Sept 5

Duquesne at Air Force

Mercyhurst at New Mexico State

Fordham at CCSU

West Virginia State at Robert Morris

Southern Conn. at Wagner

Stonehill at New Haven

Saturday, Sept 12

Duquesne at Youngstown State

Robert Morris at Akron

Wagner at James Madison

Mercyhurst at New Mexico

CCSU at Toledo

Stonehill at New Hampshire

UAlbany at LIU

New Haven at South Dakota State

Saturday, Sept 19

Duquesne at Washington State

Wagner at California

CCSU at Montana State

Brown at New Haven

Stonehill at UMass

Villanova at LIU

Glenville State at Mercyhurst

Saturday, Sept 26

Robert Morris at Buffalo

Stonehill at Ohio

Mercyhurst at WKU

LIU at FIU

New Haven at Merrimack

Saturday, Oct 3

Norfolk State at Robert Morris

New Haven at Austin Peay

Mercyhurst at LIU

Wagner at CCSU

Saturday, Oct 10

Princeton at Wagner

Stonehill at Sacred Heart

Robert Morris at Morgan State

AIC at CCSU

LIU at Duquesne

Saturday, Oct 17

CCSU at Mercyhurst

Duquesne at Stonehill

LIU at Wagner

New Haven at Robert Morris

Saturday, Oct 24

Mercyhurst at Robert Morris

New Haven at CCSU

Stonehill at LIU

Wagner at Duquesne

Saturday, Oct 31

Duquesne at New Haven

Mercyhurst at Stonehill

Robert Morris at CCSU

Wagner at Merrimack

Saturday, Nov 7

CCSU at Stonehill

LIU at New Haven

Robert Morris at Duquesne

Wagner at Mercyhurst

Saturday, Nov 14

CCSU at LIU

Mercyhurst at Duquesne

New Haven at Wagner

Stonehill at Robert Morris

Saturday, Nov 21

Duquesne at CCSU

LIU at Robert Morris

New Haven at Mercyhurst

Wagner at Stonehill

